Outbreak in a high-rise: In Germany, suspicion of the Indian variant has been confirmed in 26 cases. Meanwhile, Spahn announced changes to the vaccinations. The news ticker.

The coronavirus situation in Germany is slowly easing.

However, there are warnings about the Indian mutation B.1.617 *. (Initial report)

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is progressing. (Update May 22, 8:18 p.m.)

Update from May 22nd, 10:32 p.m .: While the vaccination campaign is progressing and more and more easing is taking place nationwide, a few areas are still lagging behind. The Saxon Erzgebirgskreis has been a hotspot for months with a 7-day incidence of 175 (as of May 22, 12.30 p.m.). Many residents are frustrated, it reports Zdf. There does not seem to be any improvement in sight. A special vaccination campaign with mobile teams should now help.

Thuringia is the only federal state that has so far exceeded the critical 100 mark. But here too, the health authorities are recording falling numbers. With a 7-day incidence of 105 on Saturday, the move to the 100 mark doesn’t seem far anymore.

Update from May 22nd, 8:18 pm: In Germany, the vaccination campaign continues. According to the RKI, 33,041,570 (39.7%) people in Germany are currently vaccinated. 11,343,644 (13.6%) have already received the second vaccination. There is a clear trend here. “An expected, but new development: In the last two days there were more second vaccinations than first vaccinations in Germany for the first time,” Health Minister Spahn announced on Twitter. “The second vaccination is important for full protection,” he emphasized.

On June 7th, vaccination prioritization will also be discontinued nationwide. In view of this, German family doctors are now calling for the vaccines to be distributed fairly. “If not all can be supplied, you have to at least distribute it evenly,” said the chairman of the general practitioner association, Ulrich Weigeldt, the NDR. At the moment, every opportunity should be used to vaccinate. “The involvement of company doctors, private doctors, all of that may help,” said Weigeldt. “But of course we cannot accept if other structures are always favored.” In addition, Weigeldt fears a rush to the practices after the end of the prioritization.

Corona in Germany: outbreak of the Indian mutation – already 26 confirmed cases

First report from May 22nd, 6:20 p.m .: Velbert – Due to the Indian mutation, the corona situation remains tense, warned Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus on Tuesday (May 18). Now it is certain: Germany has the first major outbreak with the Indian variant. In a high-rise building in Velbert, North Rhine-Westphalia, 26 people tested positive for the variation. A total of seven families are affected, the WDR learned on Saturday afternoon. Presumably the people in the elevator were infected.

Outbreak of the Indian mutation in Velbert: 189 people have been in quarantine for almost a week

189 residents of two high-rise buildings in Velbert were already quarantined on Sunday (May 16). A confirmed case of the Indian variant triggered the measure. And while more and more relaxations came into force in many places in Germany, quarantine and mass tests were called for the residents in the last week. Everyone in the building complexes had to undergo a test. After the first negative results, the situation eased for the time being. 73 people who were in no contact with the infected after intensive investigations have already been allowed to cancel the quarantine.

However, 26 of the tests now show evidence of the Indian variant. Including children. “26 cases – that doesn’t have to be the end of the flagpole,” fears health department head Marcus Kowalczyk rtl.de. The Indian Corona variant had previously been classified as “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to experts, it could be up to 50 percent more contagious than the British variant. In addition, a slightly reduced vaccination protection is suspected. However, virologist Streek is less worried about the mutation *.

The Indian mutation was detected in 26 tests in this high-rise in Velbert. Almost 200 people were in quarantine. © Christoph Reichwein / dpa

Indian variant in Europe: Great Britain is also struggling with the mutation – RKI is re-classifying the island

The Indian variant is also currently spreading in Great Britain *. The RKI * therefore classified the island as a virus variant area on Friday (21.5). There is now a two-week quarantine requirement for people arriving from Great Britain. It cannot be shortened even with a negative test. In addition, flight, bus and train companies are only allowed to transport people who also live in Germany to the Federal Republic. By the middle of this week, around 3,000 cases of the Indian corona variant had been detected in Great Britain.

