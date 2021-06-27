OfMartina Lippl shut down

The corona numbers are low. But one district in Bavaria is developing against the trend. Meanwhile, there are new easings. The news ticker.

Corona * in Germany: According to data from the RKI dashboard, the 7-day incidence on Sunday is 5.7.

The incidences in German districts have been falling for weeks. Some are now even reporting as Corona-free.

A district in Bavaria is going against the trend – and should soon reach the 50 limit again (see update from June 27, 1:55 p.m.).

Concern about the rapid spread of the delta variant, new demands are now being made on returning travelers. (see update from June 27, 5:11 p.m.)

Update from June 27th, 6.15 p.m .: Schleswig-Holstein and Baden-Württemberg are further loosening the corona rules. Holidays on the North and Baltic Seas should also become easier again. When checking in at the hotel, the obligation to test before arrival remains. In addition, a further corona test is only necessary once after 72 hours. Schleswig-Holstein also allows significantly larger events again: At cinemas, concerts and the like, 1250 people are allowed inside and 2500 outside.

Baden-Württemberg is also loosening up. In regions with a stable 7-day incidence * below 10, 25 people from any number of households will soon be able to meet here. Those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered are not included. The mask requirement, however, remains.

Corona in Germany: Do we need stricter travel rules?

Update from June 27, 5:11 p.m .: Do we need tougher corona rules for travelers? The spread of the aggressive Delta variant is also causing criticism of the current travel regulations in Germany. On the one hand, more and more politicians are calling for stricter rules for those returning to travel, such as double testing. On the other hand, there are calls from the opposition for a faster second vaccination.

In Picture on sunday Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) mentioned current consultations between the federal and state governments on a new control system. Vaccination cards and test results should be strictly controlled.

The corona numbers have been falling for weeks – but the district in Bavaria is firmly marching towards the 50s incidence

Update from June 27th, 1:55 p.m.: The incidence values ​​have been going down for weeks. In the Lichtenfels district (Bavaria), on the other hand, the 7-day incidence increased from 35.9 to 46.4 compared to the previous day. The district currently has the highest incidence in Germany. With the exception of Lichtenfels, all regions are below the 35 mark. 38 urban and rural districts in Germany are now Corona-free (see also first report).

In Lichtenfels, a corona outbreak increased the incidence in a company. Ten employees of the company tested positive for Corona, the district announced. As a result, some relatives and contacts were tested positive. However, no further PCR test results were pending. In addition, there was another corona cluster in a family. Eight people have been infected there in the meantime. A total of 13 corona cases were recorded on Saturday.

All federal states have a 7-day incidence below 10. Hamburg with 9.9 is just below that. The federal states with the best corona numbers are:

Saxony-Anhalt – 1.8

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – 2.1

Brandenburg – 2.6

Lower Saxony – 3.1

Schleswig-Holstein – 3.3

Saxony – 3.3

Thuringia – 3.7

Thousands of celebrations despite Corona: Berlin police clear the park

Update from June 27, 1:14 p.m.: During the night the Berlin police cleared large parts of the park in the Hasenheide (Berlin-Neukölln). There were three larger areas full of people at night, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday. The police have confiscated three music systems and cleared the areas because of the corona restrictions. The people were spoken to and led out of the park. A police helicopter was also used. Everything was peaceful. The mission ended at around 4 a.m.

According to the newspaper, among the celebrating people should BZ there were also many tourists and participants in the CSD demonstrations on Saturday afternoon. Several thousand people had demonstrated with rainbow flags for the rights of gays, lesbians and transsexuals.

Corona in Germany: 2500 party-goers throw pyrotechnics at police officers

Update from June 27th, 10:26 am: Because of violations of the Corona regulation, the police in Hamburg’s city park had to break up parties again. According to the police, up to 2500 party-goers met there without paying attention to distances. With the onset of darkness, the mood became increasingly aggressive, officials were pelted with bottles and pyrotechnics. At 0.15 a.m., the police began to clear the large meadow. Ten people were provisionally arrested. Two officers were slightly injured. The night before, there had been several clashes and arrests in the city park when the police broke up the celebrations.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence continues to fall

First report from June 27, 2021

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 538 new corona infections in the past 24 hours. A week ago there were 842 corona cases on Sunday. According to data from the RKI dashboard, the 7-day incidence * is 5.7 (previous day: 5.9; previous week: 8.8). Eight other people died with or from Corona. A week ago there were 16 dead.

The number of corona-free regions in Germany is growing. In 38 regions, the 7-day incidence is currently 0. The day before, there were 32 of the 412 counties and cities that the RKI * shows on the Covid-19 dashboard.

Corona: Concerts and events possible again in autumn?

The federal government is optimistic that concerts and events with thousands of visitors will be possible again in autumn. “With the increasing vaccination rate, despite new virus variants *, I am confident that we will soon return to normal,” said State Secretary for Economic Affairs Thomas Bareiß (CDU) World on sunday. It could be in late autumn.

“When everyone has received a vaccination offer, there is no longer any reason why events with 10,000 visitors or more should not be possible again.” Of course, the visitors would have to be vaccinated or tested.

Corona in Germany: Bavaria wants to test those returning from vacation closely

Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) calls for a close inspection of vacationers who return from abroad. Vacationers should be checked for vaccination cards and negative corona tests at the borders. That said the CSU politician, who is also chairman of the conference of health ministers Picture on sunday with a view to the rapid expansion of the delta variant. Because of the Delta variant, German vacationers are now to be brought back from Portugal.

SPD health expert Lauterbach also insisted on sharpening the test strategy. “In my opinion, the current test specifications for travelers returning are too sketchy,” he said Rheinische Post. A “double test obligation for all travelers who come to Germany” is necessary, he demanded. “Everyone who comes to Germany from another country by car, ship or plane should have a negative test and have to do another PCR test five days later,” said Lauterbach.

A look at Great Britain is enough: Despite the lockdown and vaccination campaign *, the country has record numbers of infections. The delta variant also plays a role. (ml / afp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA