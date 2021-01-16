The deaths are increasing – in Germany all signs are pointing to a tightening of the lockdown: All the news about the corona virus in Germany.

Update from January 16, 9:42 p.m .: “After one sharp increase in the number of cases At the beginning of December, a decrease during the holidays and a further increase in the first week of January, the number of cases seems to be increasing again stabilize“Writes that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its situation report from Saturday evening. The German health authorities had the RKI 18,678 new corona infections reported within one day. This increased the number of cases that have become known since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,019,636, as the RKI announced on Saturday.

The nationwide Seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Saturday 0.95 (Previous day: 0.99). That means 100 infected

mathematically infect 95 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, it goes away Infection process from.

Coronavirus in Germany: Police in Mannheim are breaking up two birthday parties

Update from January 16, 5:06 p.m .: In Mannheim the police had one last Friday Birthday party With 27 guests dissolved. Witnesses noticed a large number of visitors in the stairwell, after which they informed the officers. When they arrived, the police hit the 4 room appartment in addition to the organizers to 27 guests, including five children. After the evictions were issued, the visitors left the celebration. You must now because of Violations of the Corona regulation be responsible.

But the officials in Mannheim were on the move on Friday evening. Because in the Käfertal district one had to second birthday party with a total of 23 people to be resolved. The celebrations took place in a two-room apartment in an apartment building. In this case too, dismissals were issued and Complaints filed.

Corona in Germany: the number of infected people remains high, but more free intensive care beds again

Update from January 16, 2:43 p.m .: In the fight against that Coronavirus the numbers of new infections and deaths are still high. But how many corona* -Infected need intensive medical treatment at the moment? The hospitals in Germany are still a long way from being over the mountain. But: “The direction is right!“Confirmed the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx in the world-Interview. For the first time since 19. December are the numbers current below 5000 Intensive care patient: inside.

Compared to the Funke media group Marx brought a possible target mark into play on Friday as a condition for easing. These are only likely to come when the situation has eased significantly. “The number of intensive care supplied Covid-19 sufferers must be stable and clear nationwide under 1000 patients lie.”

Corona in Germany: Numbers crack one million mark – Lauterbach’s observations lead to triage debate

First report from January 16: Berlin – The communities reported the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Saturday around 18,678 new coronavirus infections. That is about 6,000 fewer cases than last Saturday. The day before, the number of new infections was even higher at 22,368 cases, and the numbers are falling. Meanwhile, the number reached the total Corona cases a new brand in Germany: meanwhile were since the beginning the pandemic namely officially over two million people infected.

Even the previous ones Deaths illustrate the extent of pandemic: Have been in Germany since the beginning 45,974 people infected with Sars-CoV-2* died. A Twitter user illustrates the extent of this number. He wrote on Friday: Now the number of dead is higher than the number of residents of Oberursel in Hesse. I hope this example makes the number of those who have died so far more tangible! ”The one on Saturday the RKI* reported 980 Corona* –Dead in the past 24 hours do not reach the maximum of the last few days. (Thursday: 1244)

Now the death toll (46,570) is higher than the population of #Oberursel in #Hesse (46,545 inhabitants, as of December 31, 2019).

The Numbers of deaths and infections often work too abstract in order to really understand the pandemic, emphasized the Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx. He explained to the dpa that it is often only through a personal life story or a death in one’s own environment that “this is really about life and death, about personal fates, about hope and fear, longing and fear”.

Coronavirus in German nursing homes – does “triage” take place outside the intensive care unit?

A clip of came across on Twitter on Saturday Karl Lauterbach a discussion to life and death. Thursday’s video was shared and debated under the heading of triage. As a guest at Maybrit Illner, he emphasized SPD-Politician: “The people who are now on the Intensive care units Struggle for their lives: Sadly, this is rarely someone who comes out of the nursing home. Most of these people do not even come to the intensive care unit. They die in the Nursing homes. “If all the people from the nursing homes were to come to the intensive care units, according to Lauterbach, the intensive care units would have long been overcrowded. Even with the best care, people died there. Instead of fighting for older people, you are fighting for baby boomers with high-risk diseases. Lauterbach interprets one Triage already in the facilities at.

While many users support the SPD politician’s statement, some also put his statement into perspective with the term “triage“To equate. Many of those affected would die before they even make it to hospital or forego treatment: “I think we will Living wills play a major role. If a person over 80 does not want any life-prolonging measures, it has nothing to do with triage, ”said a Twitter user.

It is clear that the situation remains tense, falling numbers still do not provide relief. Furthermore, new Tightening for the Corona lockdown* expected in Germany. A simulation also shows that the current measures may not be sufficient. In order to improve the overview of the infection process, Coronavirus rapid tests* may also be carried out by dentists and pharmacies in the future. That comes from a regulation of Ministry of Health which is available to the German Press Agency. (vs)