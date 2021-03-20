fromChristina Denk shut down

Germany’s seven-day incidence is now just below 100. Nevertheless, some federal states are thinking of easing the situation for Easter. And some simply ignore the tightening. The news ticker.

Corona in Germany: The incidence value is currently 99.9.

However, easing at Easter could accelerate a third wave, warn doctors. (Initial report)

Some districts did not implement tightening measures, despite incidence values ​​well over 100. (Update March 20th, 14.19)

Update from March 20, 2:19 p.m .: The corona numbers are increasing. Numerous federal states and large cities are already pulling the emergency brake. But some counties seem to be of little interest in the Incidence 100 rule. Despite the high number of infections, you do not want to go back to the corona corset. In detail, it is about the two Brandenburg districts Elbe-Elster and Oberspreewald-Lausitz. Elbe-Elster had an incidence of 198 on Wednesday (17.3), according to the dpa. Stricter measures? Nothing.

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke threatened the inactive districts with intervention. “I expect the district administrators to take their responsibilities seriously,” said Woidke on Wednesday in the ARD “morning magazine”. “If it doesn’t happen, then the state will act.” “Brandenburg is not going a separate way,” emphasized the minister. However, the state is already taking a little extra path. The Brandenburger has only written the emergency brake from incidence 100 as a target, not as a must in the ordinance. From 200 onwards, however, the easing must be withdrawn.

Corona in Germany: Doctors issue false certificates for corona deniers – public prosecutor involved

Update from March 20, 11:47 a.m .: There are also corona deniers among doctors. The state medical associations are currently investigating numerous complaints in which doctors are said to have violated professional law or infection protection regulations. Specifically, they are said to have issued false certificates in order to exempt opponents of the corona measures from the mask requirement. But also corona deniers: inside the medical profession are examined. If those affected appear as private individuals, their statements are permitted within the framework of freedom of expression. However, with reference to their professional position, doctors must comply with the provisions of the medical professional code when making statements.

Each case is now examined individually. In the southwest, a total of 340 such complaints had been received by the medical associations by February 2021. In some cases the public prosecutor was called in. To put it into perspective: There are more than 70,000 doctors in this area. Several complaints can also relate to one doctor.

Corona in Germany: Federal Republic just before the 100 mark – federal states want to open anyway

First report from March 20, 09:21: Berlin – Germany is just before the critical 100 mark. On Saturday was the Incidence value at 99.9 – slightly higher than the day before (95.6). Within one day, 16,033 new corona infections were reported to the RKI *. A significant increase from the numbers a week ago (12,674 new cases). Nevertheless, some federal states are apparently already thinking of further opening steps.

Corona in Germany: Rhineland-Palatinate opens outdoor catering – despite increasing numbers

Despite the increasing number of infections, the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer wants to facilitate further relaxation with the “Rhineland-Palatinate model”. From Monday (March 22nd) the outdoor catering should open again. A “safety mechanism” will help to react quickly if the incidence increases. With a seven-day incidence * over 100, the “emergency brake” will be pulled, as agreed in the step-by-step plan, Dreyer said on Friday in Mainz. The state currently has an incidence of 69 (as of 19.3, 0.00 a.m.).

Other measures, such as negative corona test results and protective measures in the restaurants, are intended to additionally limit the risk of infection. The aim of the opening is to create an opportunity “that people can hike with us during the upcoming Easter holidays and stop in a garden bar instead of flying to Mallorca,” explained Dreyer.

The gastronomy is currently still closed nationwide. If Malu Dreyer has his way, that could soon change. © Annette Riedl / dpa

Corona in Germany: The Easter holidays are approaching – other federal states also see opportunities in their own country

The Easter and Easter holidays are drawing closer. Other federal states are therefore also aiming for holidays in their own country. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig wants to campaign for “contactless holidays” in Germany. “Nobody understands that the Mallorca vacation is being preferred to vacationing in one’s own country for epidemiological reasons,” she said on Friday morning on Deutschlandfunk. The travel warning for Mallorca was recently lifted. “The current situation speaks for Rostock and against Mallorca,” emphasized Schwesig. Traveling abroad had already emerged as a problem last year.

Corona in Germany: Experts warn – Doctors fear third wave of easing

“I expect an even more critical situation from Easter than at the turn of the year”: The head of the Marburger Bund doctors’ organization, Susanne Johna, sees the situation in an interview with New Osnabrück Newspaper critical, as well as the RKI. “The effect that the baby boomers in particular will be affected is still clearly underestimated,” says the doctor. “The agreed emergency brake must definitely be pulled, there must be no exceptions,” she is sure.

Loosening up to an incidence of 200 would immediately lead to a “complete overload” of the hospitals without a strict test strategy *, as in Tübingen. The buffer in the intensive care units “will melt away rapidly”. Johna sees the problem in the increasing spread of mutations *. These would significantly increase the risk of hospitalization. “It is simply not true that the vaccination of the very old is sufficient to avert a health emergency.” Therefore, Johna’s plea for Easter: “As few close contacts as possible.” (chd) * Merkur.de is an offer from I.PPEN.MEDIA

