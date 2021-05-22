D.he health authorities in Germany reported 7082 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Saturday morning, which the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5 a.m. reproduce. For comparison: a week ago the value was 7894 infections. The RKI gave the 7-day incidence on Saturday morning as nationwide 66.8 (previous day: 67.3; previous week: 87.3).

Across Germany, 170 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. A week ago there were 177 dead.

Seven-day R-value increases slightly

The seven-day incidence was below 50 in five federal states: Schleswig-Holstein (33), Hamburg (35), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (45), Lower Saxony (47), Brandenburg (49). Thuringia (105) is the only federal state with an incidence over 100.

The RKI has counted a total of 3,642,244 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 87,298.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.85 (previous day: 0.82) according to the RKI management report from Friday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.