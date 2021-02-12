The number of infections in Germany shows a positive trend. Health Minister Spahn and RKI boss Wieler inform on Friday about the current corona situation in lockdown.

The number of corona infections * in Germany is falling – a positive trend can be seen.

The lockdown extension, virus mutations * and violations of the vaccination sequence are causing discussions.

On Friday (from 10.15 a.m.) Jens Spahn (CDU), RKI boss Lothar Wieler and virologist Sandra Ciesek will provide information about the corona situation in Germany.

Berlin – The infection numbers in Germany give reason for hope in the corona pandemic. The numbers are falling and a positive trend can be seen. At a federal press conference on Friday (from 10.15 a.m.), Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), RKI boss Lothar Wieler and virologist Sandra Ciesek will provide information about the current corona situation in lockdown.

Corona in Germany: RKI numbers show positive trend – lockdown extension nonetheless

On Friday morning, the RKI reported 9860 new corona infections * and 556 deaths within one day. The nationwide 7-day incidence has fallen to a value of 62.2 – a month ago it was 155. Nevertheless, after the federal and state summit on Wednesday, the corona lockdown * in Germany was initially until March 7th extended. The new target incidence value for openings is now 35. The opening of schools and daycare centers is left to the federal states.

One reason for the extension of the lockdown is the impending danger of the spread of the corona mutations. The South African virus variant has broken out in Tyrol and has given the Austrian government a travel warning for its own federal state. Since early Friday morning there have been exit controls at the Tyrolean border with Bavaria, but also with neighboring Austrian states. Departure is only possible with a negative corona test *, which must not be older than 48 hours.

German police officers check people arriving at the border point between Kufstein and Kiefersfelden. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

Corona in Germany: concern about mutations – Tyrol and the Czech Republic now “virus mutation areas”

The Czech Republic is struggling with an outbreak of the British virus variant *. According to the Bavarian state government, this mutation has already gained the upper hand among commuters in some eastern Bavarian regions. The proportion of the mutated variant in positive corona tests is around 70 percent in Tirschenreuth, and more than 40 percent in Wunsiedel, said Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Thursday in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”. Both cities are close to the Czech border.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Czech Republic and Tyrol were therefore classified as so-called virus mutation areas on Thursday. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) decided to introduce temporary border controls at the borders with the Czech Republic in addition to the internal border controls with Austria that have existed since the refugee crisis, a spokesman said. The federal government is currently coordinating with all partners involved, “especially on possible exceptions” and will provide information about this soon. The next mutation hotspot on the German border could develop in France.

Corona in Germany: Violations of the sequence of vaccinations – patient protectors are demanding penalties from Spahn

The corona vaccinations * in Germany also remain a topic for discussion. There were violations of the vaccination sequence in at least nine federal states. This was the result of a research by the dpa. Local politicians, clergymen as well as firefighters and police officers were vaccinated against the corona virus, although they do not belong to the first priority group. In most cases, the early vaccinations were justified with leftover vaccine doses.

A nationwide binding regulation for handling the vaccine residues has not yet existed. Upon request, the Federal Ministry of Health informed the dpa that the organization and implementation of the corona vaccinations * were a matter for the federal states. “They are also responsible for checking whether the prioritization specifications are adhered to.”

The German Foundation for Patient Protection considers a penalty for unauthorized corona vaccinations * to be necessary. The vaccine ordinance is actually aimed at a fair allocation of the vaccine – "therefore it is incomprehensible that Jens Spahn does not include any sanctions for unauthorized vaccinations in his ordinance", criticized the board member Eugen Brysch. This is not even classified as an administrative offense, he explained.