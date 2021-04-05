ofMartina Lippl shut down

In Germany, more than 4,000 corona patients are in the intensive care unit. For the first time since the beginning of February.

Berlin – There is a development before the intensive care physicians have been warning for weeks. The number of Corona * patients in intensive care units is steadily increasing. On Easter Sunday, 4051 people with Covid-19 had to be treated in intensive care in a clinic. That is 133 patients more than the day before. On Easter Monday there are 4,107 (plus 56 on the previous day), as can be seen from the data in the DIVI intensive care register (as of April 5, 9:24 a.m.). More than half – around 55 percent – have to be artificially ventilated. Here you will find our news ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany.

At the beginning of January 2021, the number of Covid intensive care patients had reached a peak in Germany with more than 5,500 cases. When the second corona wave subsided in March, there were fewer than 3,000 patients.

Corona patients in the intensive care unit: Highest level since the beginning of February

With the increasing number of new infections in the third wave, the number of intensive care patients is also increasing again. However, intensive care physicians report that the time between infection and hospital admission is noticeably shortened. Corona patients with severe courses are admitted to the clinic earlier.

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) has developed a forecast model for intensive care bed occupancy. The simulation currently runs very precisely according to the predicted curve.

Nobody wants or wanted to hear it – the intensive care physicians have been calling for a hard lockdown like a prayer wheel for weeks. At the beginning of March, they spoke out against easing. “Otherwise the 3rd wave will be very difficult or impossible to control”, warned DIVI boss Prof. Dr. med. Gernot Marx at a video switch back then. The experts try to substantiate their demands with different scenarios from the DIVI forecast model *. The doctors feared that the vaccination would follow the wave of infection.

Intensive care physicians are sounding the alarm again

With incidences of around 200, the emergency physicians forecast around 5,000 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units at the beginning of May. That would be almost as many as at the height of the second wave at the beginning of January and that could put a heavy burden on many clinics again. More than 4,000 people with Covid-19 are now in an intensive care unit at the beginning of April. If this negative trend continues, “we will have reached the regular capacity limit in less than four weeks,” said Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the Divi Intensive Care Register, recently Rheinische Post.

Concern about the corona mutations is also growing. Before Easter, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published a report on the virus variants *. After the holidays, the forecasts look bleak.

The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) recorded a 7-day incidence * of 128 on Easter Monday (previous day: 127) On Friday the value was still 134.0. However, the RKI’s corona numbers over the Easter days are not a reliable indicator of the infection rate – among other things, because fewer tests and fewer reports are made. The cases registered by the RKI therefore tend to be lower. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

