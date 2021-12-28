Home page world

Hamburg: The Omikron variant of the corona virus is spreading rapidly in the Hanseatic city. © IMAGO / Jürgen Ritter

The coronavirus pandemic will also have Germany under control around New Year’s Eve 2021. The Omikron variant is spreading tremendously in a city in particular. The news ticker.

: The omicron variant continues to spread. In the metropolis of Hamburg in particular, many suspected Omikron cases are registered.

Munich / Hamburg – What kind of complicated terms did people in Germany not get to know in the omnipresent corona pandemic. The latest technical term that can be heard everywhere is: Omicron. This describes a particularly contagious variant of the coronavirus * which, according to various experts, will soon dominate the Covid infection process. Nationwide. And across Europe.

In a German city with a population of over a million, the new mutation of the virus shortly before New Year’s Eve is apparently more widespread than elsewhere. At least this is what the latest health authorities’ surveys suggest.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Omikron variant is particularly widespread in Hamburg

We are talking about the Hanseatic city of Hamburg with around 1.9 million inhabitants. the Morning Mail (Mopo) writes of currently 169 confirmed cases as of December 28th. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, at this point in time there were already 1318 suspected cases of infection with the variant.

In relation to the number of inhabitants, the Omikron variant * is more widespread in the metropolis than in any other federal state, the report continues. The 7-day incidence * was 345.9 at the same time. Up until a few weeks ago, Germany’s second largest city in terms of population was considered a region with a comparatively low level of infection. But that was done between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As is so often the case in the pandemic, it happened very quickly.

