Summary: After Easter, family doctors start vaccinating against the coronavirus. “That won’t be a big step yet, but an important one,” said Jens Spahn during a press conference on Maundy Thursday (April 1st, 2021). For the coming week, 35,000 general practitioners’ practices in Germany have ordered a total of 1.4 million corona vaccination doses. You could deliver 940,000 cans, which would then also be inoculated, said Spahn. At the end of April, according to Spahn, three million vaccine doses per week should be available for practices. First, the vaccine from Biontech will begin, then Astrazeneca will be added from April 19, followed by the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson.

Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, has called on people over the age of 60 to have a corona vaccination with Astrazeneca. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

+++ 12.16 p.m .: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has promised all those who have already had an initial vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine but are under 60 years of age that they will receive full vaccination protection. “We will ensure that every German citizen who wants to get full vaccination protection and a vaccination schedule that guarantees this full vaccination protection,” said Spahn. “Even if we start a new vaccination schedule.” Ideally, science would find out that a different vaccine would also lead to a corresponding protection as a second vaccine.

At the beginning of February, vaccination with Astrazeneca had started. Nine to 12 weeks are the recommended time until the second vaccination, which is over at the beginning of May. “Until then, I ask for your patience. I would like to be able to answer the question already, ”said Spahn. Until then, the Standing Vaccination Commission will work out a recommendation.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) places hope in the corona vaccination by the family doctors. © Hannibal Hanschke / dpa

+++ 12.05 p.m .: Health Minister Jens Spahn is currently not planning to tighten the lockdown. When asked whether additional measures are needed to break the third wave, he replied: “There are agreed state measures.” The emergency brake must be used.

But it is also up to each of us. “The main thing is to reduce contacts and mobility in the Easter weeks, when schools are closed.” He, too, had canceled his parents’ visit to the Münsterland at Easter. On the one hand, the infection process is large at private meetings. “If you meet at all, ideally outside,” said Spahn. The other areas are school and daycare, “they are currently reduced”. The third area is company meetings. There should also be more testing.

+++ 11.55 a.m .: Jens Spahn would be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine when it was his turn and a doctor advised him to do so. He said this at the press conference on vaccination start in the practices.

Regarding the news that the vaccine from Biontech is also effective in adolescents from 12 to 16, Spahn said: “It makes us confident that we can see that there is an effectiveness in adolescents.” be checked. They will wait until the study is completed. As soon as the approval is given, young people will be vaccinated as soon as possible, provided that the particularly vulnerable have all been vaccinated.

+++ 11.45 a.m .: Andreas Gassen, CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, has spoken out against curfews in the fight against the pandemic. “We’ve been in a lockdown since November 1st.”

The safe and effective way out of the pandemic is a swift vaccination campaign. That does not mean that hygiene and distance rules no longer have to apply. But he is critical of curfews and travel restrictions.

Jens Spahn, on the other hand, emphasized that it would take even longer before the vaccinations could lead to more normalcy: “Vaccinations are the way out, it’s a longer way. That is why it is important that we do not question everything that has been achieved so far. ”Many other countries would have had to go into lockdown again despite faster vaccinations.

+++ 11.37 a.m .: Health Minister Jens Spahn defended Germany’s approach with the Astrazeneca vaccine. “I find it encouraging and good to see that our system is working well in Germany.” Although side effects are very rare, they are recognized and connections are examined.

Spahn is optimistic that the doses ordered by Astrazeneca can be vaccinated for people under 60 despite the vaccination ban. There are enough people over 60 years of age in relation to the vaccination doses ordered by the manufacturer. “We will find enough people who will gladly accept this protection.”

+++ 11.26 a.m .: When asked whether Astrazeneca or Biontech should be inoculated in doctors’ practices first, Jens Spahn replied: “We are now starting exclusively with Biontech.” Astrazeneca would be added from calendar week 16, i.e. from April 19. In the following week, the vaccines from Biontech, Astrazeneca and Johnson and Johnson would be inoculated in the practices.

For the coming week, 35,000 general practitioners’ practices in Germany have ordered a total of 1.4 million corona vaccination doses. You can deliver 940,000 cans, which are then also inoculated.

“Our goal is that every vaccination box delivered is vaccinated as quickly as possible.” What is delivered at the beginning of the week must also be vaccinated by the end of the week. “It’s possible, that’s how I know the doctors,” said Jens Spahn.

Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, comments on the start of the corona vaccination of general practitioners. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

+++ 11.18 a.m .: Jens Spahn also spoke at the federal press conference on the Pro7 broadcast by Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. On Wednesday evening (March 31, 2021), they drew attention to the conditions in nursing in a report lasting several hours.

“I think it’s good that the care was now visible in real time over several hours,” said Spahn. Nurses deserve respect, but also better working conditions. He will continue to advise in talks with care associations on how working conditions could be further improved.

+++ 11.10 a.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn welcomed the start of vaccination through family doctor’s practices after Easter. “That won’t be a big step yet, but it will be an important one.” Starting in the medical practice would establish structures that could help vaccinate more quickly in the future.

The health minister announced that more and more vaccines would be available for practices. A million doses would be available for the next week and the week after that, and by the end of April three million impdoses per week would be sent to practices.

First report from Thursday, April 1st, 2021, 10:39 a.m .: Berlin – You should finally ensure that the vaccination campaign against the corona virus in Germany picks up speed: the family doctors. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) will comment on Thursday (April 1st, 2021, 11.00 a.m.) together with representatives from the health sector on the planned start of the corona– Vaccinations * in general practitioners’ practices. Also there is the CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen. The resident doctors should be involved in the delivery of the vaccine after Easter.

But it had before Model projects for corona vaccination by general practitioners* given, for example in Hessen. A new situation for medical professionals has arisen as a result of the decision by the federal and state governments to use the preparation of Astrazeneca* Usually not to be given to people under 60. Any exceptions to this stipulation should be decided in the doctor’s office.

Vaccination against Corona: Some countries vaccinate Astrazeneca in people over 60

Following a recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission, the federal and state governments decided on Tuesday that the Astrazeneca vaccine should generally only be vaccinated in people over the age of 60. The background to this is thrombosis, especially among younger women. At the same time, the state health ministers decided that people between 60 and 69 can already be vaccinated with Astrazeneca now. It is not their turn so far, unless they are vaccinated because of a previous illness or a certain function.

Some countries are already preparing the sale to people over 60: In Berlin, registration should start on Maundy Thursday today, in Rhineland-Palatinate next week. In Berlin, people over 60 who have not yet received vaccination invitations because of a different priority should be able to make an appointment by telephone from Thursday, as the Senate Department for Health announced. Other countries are not taking such a step for the time being.

Before the appointment for the vaccination by the general practitioners, Spahn and the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) gather information in a video conference (9.45 a.m.) with representatives from Biontech* via the vaccine production plant in Marburg. (Friederike Meier, afp) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

