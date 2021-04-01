After Easter, general practitioners are allowed to vaccinate against the coronavirus. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) comments on the start of the corona vaccination.

After Easter, general practitioners are allowed to oppose the Coronavirus* vaccinate.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn* (CDU) informed about this at a press conference.

Some countries are preparing the vaccination of Astrazeneca* –vaccine* to over-60s.

+++ 11.26 a.m .: When asked whether Astrazeneca or Biontech should be inoculated in doctors’ practices first, Jens Spahn replied: “We are now starting exclusively with Biontech.” Astrazeneca would be added from calendar week 16, i.e. from April 19. In the following week, the vaccines from Biontech, Astrazeneca and Johnson and Johnson would be inoculated in the practices.

“Our goal is that every vaccination box delivered is vaccinated as quickly as possible.” What is delivered at the beginning of the week must also be vaccinated by the end of the week. “It’s possible, that’s how I know the doctors,” said Jens Spahn.

+++ 11.18 a.m .: Jens Spahn also spoke at the federal press conference on the Pro7 broadcast by Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. On Wednesday evening (March 31, 2021), they drew attention to the conditions in nursing in a report lasting several hours.

“I think it’s good that the care was now visible in real time over several hours,” said Spahn. Nurses deserve respect, but also better working conditions. He will continue to advise in talks with care associations on how working conditions could be further improved.

+++ 11.10 a.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn welcomed the start of vaccination through family doctor’s practices after Easter. “That won’t be a big step yet, but it will be an important one.” Starting in the medical practice would establish structures that could help vaccinate more quickly in the future.

The health minister announced that more and more vaccines would be available for practices. A million doses would be available for the next week and the week after that, and by the end of April three million impdoses per week would be sent to practices.

First report from Thursday, April 1st, 2021, 10:39 a.m .: Berlin – You should finally ensure that the vaccination campaign against the corona virus in Germany picks up speed: the family doctors. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) will comment on Thursday (April 1st, 2021, 11.00 a.m.) together with representatives from the health sector on the planned start of the corona– Vaccinations * in general practitioners’ practices. Also there is the CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen. The resident doctors should be involved in the delivery of the vaccine after Easter.

But it had before Model projects for corona vaccination by general practitioners* given, for example in Hessen. A new situation for medical professionals has arisen as a result of the decision by the federal and state governments to use the preparation of Astrazeneca* Usually not to be given to people under 60. Any exceptions to this stipulation should be decided in the doctor’s office.

Vaccination against Corona: Some countries vaccinate Astrazeneca in people over 60

Following a recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission, the federal and state governments decided on Tuesday that the Astrazeneca vaccine should generally only be vaccinated in people over the age of 60. The background to this is thrombosis, especially among younger women. At the same time, the state health ministers decided that people between 60 and 69 can already be vaccinated with Astrazeneca now. It is not their turn so far, unless they are vaccinated because of a previous illness or a certain function.

Some countries are already preparing the sale to people over 60: In Berlin, registration should start on Maundy Thursday today, in Rhineland-Palatinate next week. In Berlin, people over 60 who have not yet received vaccination invitations because of a different priority should be able to make an appointment by telephone from Thursday, as the Senate Department for Health announced. Other countries are not taking such a step for the time being.

Before the appointment for the vaccination by the general practitioners, Spahn and the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) gather information in a video conference (9.45 a.m.) with representatives from Biontech* via the vaccine production plant in Marburg. (Friederike Meier, afp) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

