Will the lockdown be tightened by the deliberations of the federal and state governments at the corona summit? Intensive care physicians demand standardized and understandable measures.

The number of infections and the 7-day incidence in Germany continue to rise. (see first report)

On Monday, March 22nd, the federal and state governments will discuss how to proceed at the Corona summit.

Intensive care physicians warn of a rapid increase in patient numbers and call for tightening. (see update from March 22nd, 8:30 a.m.)

Update from March 22nd, 8:30 a.m .: After the first cautious easing of the pandemic, the number of corona patients in Germany’s intensive care units has risen again. With more than 3000 occupied beds, the load is currently as high as at the peak times of the first wave in spring 2020. That goes out of the register of German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) emerged.

“We are now starting the third wave in the intensive care units and at a very high level. We had already warned of this at the end of February and we are very concerned about that, ”said DIVI President Gernot Marx. To DIVI-Data were treated on Sunday 3056 Covid-19 patients in German intensive care units. “We expect a rapid increase in the number of patients in the next few weeks, as the wave of intensive care patients always follows the wave of infections for two to three weeks,” he added. The numbers can therefore only be changed from mid-April.

Corona summit in Germany: number of intensive care patients is increasing – intensive care physicians warn

“I expect the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to agree on nationwide uniform and very simple tightening this Monday,” said Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the DIVI intensive care register Rheinische Post. He called for a return to a stricter lockdown such as at the beginning of March and the closure of schools and daycare centers until sufficient testing facilities are available. In addition, contact options are to be “massively” restricted. Otherwise, the current rate of infection will “cause an overload of intensive care units in April to May”.

On the morning of the Corona summit, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 7709 new corona infections and 50 new deaths within one day. On Monday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 6604 new infections and 47 new deaths within 24 hours. The 7-day incidence has also risen again. According to the RKI, the value on Monday was 107.3 nationwide – and thus higher than the previous day (103.9).

Corona summit in Germany: tightening of the lockdown threatens

First report from March 22nd: Berlin – The corona pandemic * has been dragging on for a year, and there is no end to the lockdown in sight. After the number of infections in Germany had risen sharply in the past few days, according to the Robert Koch Institute, even the critical incidence was exceeded, a renewed tightening of the lockdown at the corona summit by the federal and state governments on Monday, March 22nd, could be decided become. According to a survey, the majority of Germany’s citizens are unlikely to be enthusiastic about it.

As a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency found out, the clear majority of Germans should be against a renewed tightening of the lockdown despite the rapidly increasing number of corona infections *.

Corona summit in Germany: survey with clear results

In the survey, shortly before the federal-state conference on pandemic control * this Monday, only 30 percent were in favor of expanding the restrictions on contact avoidance again. On the other hand, 23 percent are in favor of maintaining the current measures that will apply until March 28, and 22 percent are in favor of a relaxation. 15 percent are in favor of an end to all restrictions on civil liberties. Ten percent do not provide any information.

The representative survey of 2059 people was carried out from Tuesday to Thursday. The hard lockdown with the closure of many shops, restaurants, hotels, sports venues and cultural institutions has been around for more than three months. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states decided on an opening strategy on March 3, which is based on the number of infections. Since then, the numbers have skyrocketed. At the Corona summit on Monday, it should now be clarified how things should continue from March 28th.

Corona summit in Germany: will gastronomy finally reopen?

It should also be about the hospitality industry, which has so far hardly been taken into account in the opening strategy. In a week

The Easter holidays begin in most federal states and the badly ailing industry is pressing for clarity. According to YouGov, a majority of 52 percent of those surveyed are in favor of allowing hotels and other accommodation providers to reopen under certain conditions such as hygiene or distance rules. 14 percent are even in favor of an unconditional opening. Only 25 percent of those surveyed think that the hotels should remain closed during the Easter holidays. 9 percent did not provide any information.

Even two thirds of those questioned would like restaurants, beer gardens, pubs and cafes to open up. 32 percent say that guests should only be able to be entertained outside at Easter under certain conditions. Another 34 percent are in favor of opening up the interior as well. 11 percent want to allow the innkeepers to open without conditions. Only 16 percent say restaurants and pubs should remain closed.

Corona summit in Germany: Chancellor Merkel is already indicating tightening of the measures

However, it seems unlikely that far-reaching easing will be decided. Chancellor Merkel has already prepared the population for tightening the lockdown. On Friday she pointed out the “emergency brake” agreed by the federal and state governments from 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “And unfortunately we will also have to use this emergency brake,” said the CDU politician. On Monday the incidence was 107.3 – after a value of 103.9 the previous day.

When will the lockdown finally end? If Biontech founder Ugur Sahin * has its way, it could take a while.