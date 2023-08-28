Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

In NRW, the number of corona infections is increasing again. To relieve hospitals, experts recommend a flu vaccination. There is no talk of a new corona wave.

Dusseldorf – In the past few months, things have been quieter about the corona virus. But the numbers are increasing again in North Rhine-Westphalia, among other places – even though there is hardly any testing. Experts explain that corona infections, like the flu, will be part of everyday hospital life, especially in winter. Experts warn against overload and recommend the flu vaccination.

Corona and flu will be part of everyday life in hospitals in the future

In addition to the increasing number of infections, according to Gerald Gass, there are also more Covid-positive patients in intensive care units. “We do not have absolute immunity to Covid, so there will always be outbreaks of infection,” said the CEO of the German Hospital Society (DKG). Rheinische Post. A hard winter of infection is to be expected.

However, other diseases and their consequences are more problematic: “For the autumn and winter, we assume that there will be further catch-up effects from other respiratory diseases, as was the case last year,” explains Gass. “Symptomatic corona infections will occur and, together with RSV and influenza, will lead to significant absences from work,” explains intensive care physician Christian Karagiannidis to the daily newspaper.

To relieve hospitals, experts recommend a flu vaccination. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Oleksandr Latkun

Increasing corona cases: experts recommend flu vaccination to relieve hospitals

In order to relieve hospitals, according to Gass, it is important that as many people as possible are vaccinated against the flu. Health care workers and high-risk patients in particular should keep Covid, RSV, and especially the flu vaccination up to date. “In autumn and winter, we should pay special attention to highly vulnerable patients and elderly people through individual protection,” explains Karagiannidis. “But no longer as part of general general measures, but locally and individually well coordinated based on the risk profile.”

Not everyone has to worry about a new corona vaccination, because Karagiannidis “continues to think that the general protection against severe Covid courses in the population is very good in view of the vaccinations and infections that have been passed.”

Corona winter: Despite increasing cases, no new wave in sight

At least in North Rhine-Westphalia, the cases of infection with Corona increased by a third within a week. “In the last week (14th to 20th August 2023) a total of 1030 cases were reported for North Rhine-Westphalia,” said the spokesman for the NRW Ministry of Health Rheinische Post. Before that it was 769. It is astonishing because hardly any tests are carried out on Corona. “Since the beginning of August, a beginning increase in the Sars-CoV-2 viral load in the wastewater has been observed.” All eleven sampled plants would show an upward trend.

While epidemiologist in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA Assuming “a new wave in autumn and winter”, the spokesman sees the situation somewhat differently: “At the moment there is no evidence of an emerging corona wave in North Rhine-Westphalia in winter,” said the spokesman. “In addition to a cold or flu, in the future people will also regularly become infected with Covid-19 during the cold season.” Reactivation of the Infection Protection Act is not necessary. (hk)