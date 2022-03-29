DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has increased slightly again. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday morning, the value is now 1703.3. On Monday it was 1700.6, a week ago it was 1733.4. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further reported, citing data from the health authorities, the absolute number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Tuesday was 237,352. 67,501 new infections were reported the day before, compared to 222,080 a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 20,561,131.

According to the RKI, 307 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 128,764.