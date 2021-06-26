OfFelix Durach shut down

While the infection situation with the corona virus in Germany appears to be easing, experts continue to look to Great Britain with concern. The news ticker.

New infections with the coronavirus * continue to decline in Germany.

The 7-day incidence is now below the limit of ten in all federal states.

Nevertheless, experts warn of the spreading delta variant. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) calls for an entry ban for the British.

Berlin – The new infections with the corona virus in Germany show a further downward trend even at the beginning of the weekend. As the Robert Koch Institute reported on Saturday morning, 592 new infections were registered within the past 24 hours. This reduces the nationwide 7-day incidence * to a value of 5.9. A week ago, the key figure was 9.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Coronavirus in Germany: Incidence falls below ten in all federal states

All German federal states can now show a 7-day incidence of less than ten. Hamburg (9.1) and Saarland (8.2) have the highest incidence at the weekend. At the other end of the list are Saxony-Anhalt (2.3) and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (2.1). In addition, all districts have now had a 7-day incidence of less than 50 for several days. Corona “hotspot” in the Federal Republic of Germany is the Bavarian district of Lichtenfels on Saturday (35.9).

The RKI also registered 68 other deaths in connection with Covid 19 disease. This increases the number of people in Germany who have died as a result of a corona infection * since the beginning of the pandemic to a total of 90,746

Corona virus in Germany: concerns about Delta variant – Lauterbach calls for entry ban for British

Even if the situation in Germany seems to continue to relax, experts continue to warn of the delta variant of the corona virus, which is currently spreading in Great Britain, among other places. SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach * therefore demanded in an interview with picture radical action on the part of the EU. “In view of the dramatic corona development in the United Kingdom in the middle of the main travel season, a travel embargo from the United Kingdom to Europe would be advisable,” said the 58-year-old. Lauterbach called the failure of such a measure by the EU to date “completely incomprehensible.”

The SPD politician pleaded at least for a "ten-day quarantine with the first test after five days for British people in all EU countries". It could not be that "in the last phase before the vaccination all of Europe is exposed to the Delta variant from England while on vacation".