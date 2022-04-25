The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports a seven-day incidence of 790.8 and a slight decrease in new infections. Another 6 people died in connection with the coronavirus.

DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen below 800 again. The Robert Koch Institute gave the value on Monday morning as 790.8. It was 807.0 the day before and 808.8 a week ago. The seven-day incidence quantifies the number of new infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

As the RKI further announced on Monday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 20,084, after 39,179 the day before and 20,482 a week ago. The total number of recorded cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,200,596.

According to the RKI, six other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 134,185.