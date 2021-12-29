Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer

2G verification check in front of the Berlin KaDeWe. © Emmanuele Contini / imago-images

The coronavirus pandemic will also have Germany under control around New Year’s Eve 2021. The Omikron variant is spreading tremendously in a city in particular. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany * : The omicron variant continues to spread.

: The omicron variant continues to spread. In the metropolis of Hamburg in particular, many suspected Omikron cases are registered.

This News ticker on the corona crisis in Germany is continuously updated.

Update from December 29th, 6:30 a.m .: At the end of the year, the nationwide seven-day incidence continued to decline. After the value on Tuesday was 215.6, it was only 205.5 on Wednesday. A week ago the value was 289.0. However, given the low level of testing and reporting activity during the holidays, the data may provide an incomplete picture.

As the Robert Koch Institute also reports, 40,043 new corona infections were registered within 24 hours. The RKI has counted 7,066,412 detected infections with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, a further 414 deaths in connection with a corona infection were reported, the number of people who died of or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 111,219.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Berlin mayor does not rule out lockdown in the capital

Update from December 28th, 5:40 p.m .: In the days around Christmas there were several demos against the coronavirus measures across Germany. During a so-called corona walk in Immenstadt * in the Bavarian district of Oberallgäu, a couple left their three and five-year-old children in the car – at around three degrees and unsupervised. According to the police, a passer-by discovered the siblings and informed officers on a police patrol. The incident was reported to the youth welfare office.

Update from December 28th, 5:15 p.m .: Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) does not rule out a corona lockdown in the capital with around 3.7 million inhabitants. “Our task as a politician is to react very, very quickly to the changing situation,” said the SPD politician after visiting an intensive care unit at the Charité in Berlin-Mitte. “I still have the attitude that we are not yet – even after today’s conversation – at the point for a lockdown,” said Giffey. we have to react. “

Corona pandemic in Germany: Federal government and Karl Lauterbach (SPD) procure Paxlovid

Update from December 28th, 5:05 p.m .: In large quantities: The Federal Government and Karl Lauterbach (SPD) are procuring the new drug Paxlovid against severe courses of Covid-19 *. The Minister of Health has high hopes for the active ingredient against Corona. And not only that.

Update from December 28th, 4:45 p.m.: Within a day, the number of reliably proven and probable Omicron cases in Germany that were transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has risen sharply. 10,443 cases would now be assigned to the new Corona variant, 45 percent more than the day before, according to an RKI overview page this Tuesday (data as of December 28). The number refers to cases in November and December, most of the evidence comes from the previous week with 6257 (previous week: 2904).

Corona pandemic in Germany: Omikron variant is omnipresent in the debate

First report from December 28th: Munich / Hamburg – What kind of complicated terms did people in Germany not get to know in the omnipresent corona pandemic. The latest technical term that can be heard everywhere is: Omicron. This describes a particularly contagious variant of the coronavirus * which, according to various experts, will soon dominate the Covid infection process. Nationwide. And across Europe.

In a German city with a population of over a million, the new mutation of the virus shortly before New Year’s Eve is apparently more widespread than elsewhere. At least this is what the latest health authorities’ surveys suggest.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Omikron variant is particularly widespread in Hamburg

We are talking about the Hanseatic city of Hamburg with around 1.9 million inhabitants. the Morning Mail (Mopo) writes of currently 169 confirmed cases as of December 28th. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, at this point in time there were already 1318 suspected cases of infection with the variant.

In relation to the number of inhabitants, the Omikron variant * is more widespread in the metropolis than in any other federal state, the report continues. The 7-day incidence * was 345.9 at the same time. Up until a few weeks ago, Germany’s second largest city in terms of population was considered a region with a comparatively low level of infection. But that was done between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As is so often the case in the pandemic, it happened very quickly.

Follow the most important news and information on the coronavirus pandemic in Germany here in the news ticker.