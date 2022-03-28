DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen for the second day in a row. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday morning, the value is now 1700.6. On Sunday it was 1723.8, a week ago it was 1714.2. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further reported, citing data from the health authorities, the absolute number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Monday was 67,501. 111,224 new infections were reported the day before, compared to 92,314 a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 20,323,779.

According to the RKI, 20 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 128,457.