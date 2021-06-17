ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

The nationwide 7-day incidence is decreasing. Virus variant Delta is spreading more rapidly. And Curevac falls short of expectations. The news ticker.

The nationwide 7-day incidence of corona infections continues to fall.

The virus variant Delta is spreading more rapidly – but experts appease.

Meanwhile, the Tübingen-based company CureVac * is announcing bad news: its own vaccine candidate only has a provisional effectiveness of 47 percent against corona disease.

Berlin – The nationwide 7-day incidence * of corona infections has fallen further – and is currently 11.6. For comparison, the previous day the value was 13.2, in the previous week it was 19.3. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also reported 1,330 new corona infections and 105 new deaths within one day on Thursday morning.

The virus variant Delta continues to increase in Germany. Within a week, the mutation, which appeared for the first time in India, had its share of new infections with the Coronavirus * significantly increased. At 6.2 percent in calendar week 22 (May 31 to June 6), it remains relatively rare, according to the latest report by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). In the previous week (week 21), the proportion of the delta variant in the samples examined, including late registrations, was 3.7 percent

Corona in Germany: Delta variant on the rise, immunologist appeases fourth wave

With a share of a good 86 percent of the samples examined, the variant alpha (B.1.1.7, discovered in Great Britain) continued to cause the majority of infections nationwide in the first week of June. However, their share is slowly falling. The other worrisome variants beta and gamma continue to play a subordinate role.

The Dortmund immunologist Carsten Watzl estimates that the significant increase in the delta variant is not yet an indicator of an impending fourth wave. “But we have to be careful that the incidences don’t go back up through reckless openings,” he tweeted. He was also confident that with a good vaccination quota of over 80 percent by autumn, Germany will get through the winter well despite the likely dominant delta variant. The delta variant should be taken seriously because it can be transferred more quickly, says the Berlin physicist Dirk Brockmann from the Institute for Biology at the Humboldt University on rbb-Inforadio.

Setback for vaccine manufacturer Curevac –

Meanwhile, there is a setback for the Tübingen-based pharmaceutical company CureVac, which was considered to be the hope of the German vaccination campaign. Now the company has made a sensitive damper public in the race to launch its vaccine. On Wednesday evening, the company had to admit in a mandatory stock market announcement that its own vaccine candidate CVnCoV had only achieved a preliminary effectiveness of 47 percent against corona disease “of any severity” in an interim analysis. In doing so, he did not meet the given statistical criteria for success. (aka / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

