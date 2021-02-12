The mutations of the coronavirus concern all of Germany. A head doctor from Sinsheim makes a sobering discovery and goes public with it.

Despite the currently falling number Coronavirus infections* is yourself RKI boss Lothar Wieler certain: “The situation is far from under control,” said the head of the Robert Koch Institute recently in a press conference. “The virus is not tired yet – on the contrary: It just got a boost. ”

With his statement, Wieler points to the new ones Mutations of Coronavirus that can also be found in Germany spread further. As echo24.de* reports are also in the GRN clinics in Sinsheim, Weinheim and Schwetzingen first Coronavirus mutations* popped up.

Corona mutations in Germany: the chief doctor from Sinsheim speaks plain language

A total of five patients with a mutated variant of the Coronavirus are currently being treated in Sinsheim, Wertheim and Schwetzingen. As for the sudden appearance of the Mutations came to know what treatment is being carried out and what the clinic is doing to continue to protect patients and staff Johannes Berentelg, chief doctor internal medicine at the GRN Clinic Sinsheim. In the pandemic the doctor fights for the lives of his patients every day.

How is it that, despite the falling number of cases and the Corona vaccination campaign* in Germany the Mutations of Coronavirus haunt? Berentelg does not know the exact answer to this question either. “Viruses, however, basically have the peculiarity of changing. They change their genes and, as a result, often their surface properties. ”The new ones Coronavirus to do that has been known for a long time, explains the expert for internal medicine from Sinsheim.

Corona mutations in Germany: How bad are the new variants?

All Patient with a mutated form of the Coronavirus would have the South African / Brazilian variant, explains Berentelg, looking at his station in Sinsheim. The good news: So far, the doctor has not observed a more severe course of the disease than in the previously known corona cases. Also the science largely assumes that the mutated variants of Coronavirus none more severe course than the original variant.

Coronavirus variant Suspected property British variant B.1.1.7. Increased portability South Africa variant B.1.351 Reduced effectiveness of the immune response after infection / vaccination Manaus variant B.1.1.28 P.1 Indication of possible re-infection

The Risk of contagion with mutated forms of the Coronavirus is a bit higher, however, emphasizes Berentelg. In the South African / Brazilian variant of the Coronavirus there are also indications that the antibodythat the body produces after infection or vaccination are not as effective as the antibodies produced by the “normal” virus or one of the vaccination be evoked. In other words: the body is not immune to renewed infection for too long.

Corona mutations in Germany: This is how affected patients are treated

All Patientthat because of a Coronavirus infection need to be hospitalized, get in Sinsheim the same treatment. Berentelg: “Patients with Covid-19 mutations However, if possible, personnel who have already been vaccinated or those who have one Coronavirus infection have already taken care of them. ”The reason: These people already have antibody against that Coronavirus formed and can no longer be infected. In Sinsheim there is a spatial separation.

This is how Covid-19 patients are treated Patient with Covid-19 are partly ventilated. Depending on the severity of the disease, drugs are also used. Many medical professionals sat down Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory. Also the active ingredient developed against the Ebola virus Remdesivir is used in Germany. The active ingredient is supposed to prevent the virus from multiplying. Meanwhile, the WHO advises against remdesivir. Additionally get Covid-19 patients also very often medication Thrombosis prophylaxis or a antibioticif there is a bacterial co-infection. In addition, pain and fever lowering drugs such as paracetamol are used if necessary. (Source: mdr.de)

Means: In Sinsheim is tried Corona patients and patients with a mutated variant not to put in a room. Berentelg: “We do it on our own initiative. From a scientific point of view, however, there is no need for this. ”According to previous findings, the expert also sure that the Course of disease in Covid patients* with the previously known variant not from those with newly appeared Mutations differs.

Coronavirus in Germany: Expert sure: “Mutations have been here for a long time”

The fact that mutated cases of the Coronavirus registered is no coincidence for Berentelg. “It was only recently decided by the federal government that five percent of the most recent positive Corona samples on Mutations should be tested. In our large laboratory in Heidelberg were also 3,000 positive samples retested again. ”In retrospect, further cases of mutated variants of the Coronavirus in Sinsheim after being registered.

According to Berentelg, it cannot be ruled out that further cases with a Covid mutation to be added or to be reported. “We also assume that the Mutations also before in Germany were, it just hasn’t been looked for comprehensively so far. ”For them GRN clinics in Sinsheim can he expert but say that the number of those affected Patient and employees with a mutated form of the Coronavirus is manageable.

We have to assume that the number of cases with mutated variants of the coronavirus will increase.

Just like RKI boss Lothar Wieler but also Berentelg assumes that the Mutations of Coronavirus will continue to spread in Germany. One reason for this is that the new variants of the virus supposed to be more contagious. Lots Experts | therefore warn of possible Relaxation of the corona rules* in Germany. The federal and state governments want to discuss this again next Wednesday. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Andreas Arnold / dpa