The coronavirus situation in Germany remains dynamic. But the current corona case numbers are less meaningful after the holidays. There is also confusion about the vaccination dashboard for the corona vaccinations. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Corona * case numbers are still high.

: The Corona * case numbers are still high. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), late registrations may still be made for the number of corona cases after the Easter holidays (Update from April 6, 6:19 a.m.).

The vaccination dashboard for the corona vaccinations will not be updated at Easter (Update from April 5, 5:35 p.m.).

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet brings a “bridge lockdown” into play (Update from April 5, 2:30 p.m.).

This News ticker on the corona pandemic in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from April 6, 6:09 a.m.: The Corona case numbers over the Easter holidays are apparently not yet completely up to date. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has published a note on its Covid 19 dashboard:

“When interpreting the number of cases around the Easter holidays, it should be noted that on the one hand fewer people usually see a doctor, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. On the other hand, it may be that not all health authorities and responsible state authorities transmit to the RKI every day. ”

According to RKI data, 6,885 new corona infections and 90 further deaths were recorded within 24 hours. The 7-day incidence is 123.0 on Tuesday morning (previous day: 128.0). The RKI estimates the 7-day R-value in its current management report from Monday evening at 0.90. The value is below the critical level of 1 and reflects the infection process from 8 to 16 days.

Update from April 5, 10:10 p.m .: CDU boss Armin Laschet calls for a bridge lockdown for Germany * in the coronavirus pandemic. Which measures this envisages – and what that would mean for the hoped-for easing (see link).

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: how many people vaccinated? No overview over Easter

Update from April 5, 5:35 p.m.: In the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, aids that are as understandable as possible should help to make the situation and any progress understandable.

One such tool is this Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health, which is subordinate to the head of department Jens Spahn (CDU). The corona vaccinations in Germany are illustrated on this. But instead of the previously discussed “Easter peace”, it’s pretty quiet on the digital over the holidays Vaccination Dashboard remained. How many people were vaccinated over Easter? What was the status on Monday, April 5th?

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: vaccination dashboard will not be updated over Easter

Until early Monday evening, as of 5.30 p.m., this question was pursued in vain. Because: The last update at this point in time was April 3, 9:10 a.m. and showed the data from Good Friday (April 2). Happened on the for at least two and a half days Vaccination Dashboard therefore nothing. And that, although many citizens find motivation and hope just by looking at the vaccination numbers.

What went wrong (again)? Who and why was not reported promptly? In the corona crisis, it is not uncommon for the vaccination overview to only be adjusted again on weekdays. But apparently the time delay also applies to public holidays. Helpful? Or rather confusing? Striking: Minister Spahn had repeatedly used the tool as evidence in the past few weeks to point out alleged progress in the vaccination campaign, while Germany is hopelessly lagging behind other countries in terms of vaccinations.

Update from April 5, 5:10 p.m .: In the coronavirus pandemic, people often looked to Tyrol. In the Austrian state, a church service near the German border is causing a stir. Specifically: Because a person infected with Corona was at an Easter mass – a large-scale appeal followed.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: violation of corona rules ends in a bad fall

Update from April 5, 3:32 p.m.: To avoid a corona penalty, a young man in Wipperfürth in North Rhine-Westphalia fell from a balcony on the fourth floor. He suffered serious injuries, as the police in the Oberbergischer Kreis announced on Monday. The 22-year-old was one of a group of four young men who met in an apartment on Friday evening to celebrate together. After a neighbor called the police, two of the men hid on the balcony when the doorbell rang.

While the police in the apartment were talking to the two remaining men, the 22-year-old fell down – presumably while trying to climb onto a neighboring balcony. He was taken to a hospital seriously injured.

Corona: Laschet urges new “bridge lockdown”

Update from April 5, 2:30 p.m.: NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announces three million vaccine doses for April in his state. “The pace is accelerated”, emphasizes the NRW boss during a visit to a vaccination center in Aachen. Before the start of the summer holidays, at least half of Germans will be vaccinated once.

“We need a bridge lockdown”

“By the end of the summer every German will get a vaccination offer,” emphasizes Laschet. The NRW Prime Minister tries to spread optimism. But: “Until then, we need a bridge lockdown,” demands the NRW Prime Minister. In many areas, it would have to be refilled in the direction of lockdown. For example, curfews are an effective means, comprehensive tests for daycare centers and debts as well as a home office offensive in the next two to three weeks.

The Corona summit planned for March 12 must be brought forward this week and take place in attendance, said Laschet.

In North Rhine-Westphalia the incidence is 123.9. This value and the numbers are only partially meaningful, there will be delays in reporting. However, the indicator of Covid patients who need intensive medical treatment is real. “These people are in an intensive care unit.”

Corona in Germany: Model test in Tübingen still on the brink

Update from April 5, 1:48 p.m.: In Tübingen (Baden-Württemberg), the Corona model test will continue on Tuesday (April 6th) after the Easter holidays. However, there are still no day tickets for foreign guests.

According to Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens), the state government will then decide on a further extension of “Open with Safety”. In the city of Tübingen the weekly incidence is 89, in the district of Tübingen 118.5. For comparison: on March 18, the 7-day incidence in the university town was 19.7. Since then, the number of corona cases has increased, like Merkur.de* reported

Spahn: “Vaccination doesn’t prevent the third wave”

Update from April 5, 12:36 p.m.: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) warns of the continuing risk of infection from the corona virus. “Vaccination does not prevent the third wave, the third wave is growing,” said the CDU politician in Berlin during a visit to the Messe vaccination center. Countries with a higher vaccination rate such as Chile, Great Britain or the USA showed that contact restrictions are still necessary.

Spahn calls the situation in the intensive care units and in the clinics * in view of increasing occupancy rates worrying. “We have to break this third wave together and reduce contacts,” he said. “Especially in the private sector, in schools, at work, wherever possible.” The minister appeals to the federal states to apply the emergency brake consistently in order to bring the numbers down.

Spahn also expects that 20 percent of the population will have received a first dose of vaccine by the end of April. In the first quarter, due to the shortage of vaccines, only about ten percent of Germans were vaccinated, “we will now be able to do the next ten percent in a month,” said Spahn on Monday when visiting a vaccination center in Berlin.

Spahn emphasized that the vaccination campaign will “gain more and more speed in the second quarter”

Corona in Germany: British mutant at almost 90 percent – the worst hotspot is now in Bavaria

First report from April 5th: Berlin / Munich – Germany’s corona hotspot is currently in Bavaria: Hof has a 7-day incidence of 469.2 (as of April 5). With this value, the Bavarian city is the new front runner in new corona infections. Greiz (Thuringia) is in second place with 429.2. This comes from the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

In Bavaria as a whole, the 7-day incidence is currently 132.2 and in Thuringia with 227.8 it is the highest in Germany (see list below).

Corona hotspots in Germany according to the RKI (data status: April 5, 3.09 a.m.)

SK Hof – 469.2 (previous day: 469.2) – 12 new infections within 24 hours

LK Greiz – 429.2 (previous day: 481.5) – 45 new infections within 24 hours

SK Gera – 344.7 (previous day: 345.8) – no new corona cases reported according to RKI.

Corona situation in Germany

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded 8,497 new corona infections on Easter Monday. That is 1,375 fewer cases than on Monday a week ago. In addition, 50 other people died within one day of or with a corona infection *. However, the number of corona cases on the Easter holidays is less meaningful. The RKI expressly points this out. Fewer tests would be done and reported, and fewer people would see a doctor.

So there may still be late registrations and corrections in the next few days. The 7-day incidence nationwide is 128.0. According to the RKI experts, this value could explode after the Easter holidays *, reports Merkur.de*. The corona mutation B.1.1.7, first discovered in Great Britain, now has a share of 88 percent in Germany. “This is worrying because, according to previous knowledge, B.1.1.7 is more contagious than other variants.”

7-day incidence in selected federal states

Thuringia: 227.8

Saxony: 189.7

Saxony-Anhalt: 159.5

Schleswig-Holstein: 67.7

Corona in Germany: More than 4,000 intensive care patients

In Germany, more than 4,000 corona patients are in the intensive care unit. For the first time since the beginning of February. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

