Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country leaders are bracing themselves against the increasing number of new infections with new corona rules. Politicians themselves warn that the tightening may not be enough.

After the Corona summit of the country leaders, there are nationwide agreements.

Restrictions should apply from an incidence value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.

The mask requirement is expanded. Private celebrations and contacts in public and private areas are limited.

Berlin – With that corona*-Summit of the states with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel the Prime Ministers were able to largely agree on uniform restrictions. As the number of new infections continues to rise, and recently even reached an absolute maximum, the rules become stricter depending on the 7-day incidence *.

New corona rules: Angela Merkel and the prime ministers specifically agreed this:

Mask requirement: In cities and regions with rapidly increasing corona numbers, the mask requirement is to be expanded. She should go 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days also apply wherever people come together closer or longer.

Private celebrations: In regions with a value above 35 new infections should there be a limit of 25 participants in public and 15 participants give in private space. From 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, private celebrations should be limited to a maximum ten participants in public spaces and at most ten participants limited to a maximum of two households in private space.

Contact restrictions: Do the new infections exceed the 50 value may in future only be a maximum ten people meet in public space. Should the new measures not bring the increase to a standstill, this will be reduced to up to five people or the members of two households.

Curfew: Also at 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days a curfew at 11 p.m. for the catering trade. Bars and clubs are to be closed.

Events: Will the 50 value exceeded, the number of participants at events will increase 100 people limited. Exceptions require a hygiene concept agreed with the responsible health department.

No agreement on accommodation bans: The accommodation bans for holidaymakers from inner-German risk areas were the most controversial before the consultations. The federal and state governments also took place in the Chancellery no agreement and postponed the subject until November 8th. Until then, this measure should be checked for its effectiveness.

We have to reduce the number of contacts where the #Corona-Infection numbers are high so as not to overload our health system. Incidentally, also so as not to impair our economy any more. – Chancellor #Merkel to the measures: https://t.co/5a069J5IEn – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 14, 2020

With harder ones Corona requirements The federal and state governments hope to curb the rapid increase in the number of infections, especially in German risk regions. At the same time, Chancellor presented Angela Merkel* in the press conference after their meeting with the prime minister on Wednesday evening, possible further tightening in prospect. “We’re talking about contact restrictions,” said Merkel. You now have to see whether the curfew is correct at 11 p.m. or whether you have to do it at 10 p.m. “That has to be sharpened.”

After Merkel’s press conference: new corona rules decided

The federal and state governments had previously agreed to lower the threshold for stricter measures in German corona strongholds. These should already be starting 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days take hold instead of the previous 50. The increase from 35 to 50 happens quickly, warned Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU): “And that’s why things change in days and not weeks.” He is not sure whether the decisions made are sufficient.

Chancellor #Merkel after the Prime Minister’s Conference on the measures against the #Corona-Pandemic: My restlessness is not completely gone. But it is still an important step that we took today. pic.twitter.com/ZMqEFO19Xe – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 14, 2020

The managing director of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, also warned: “We are clearly at risk of the pandemic getting out of hand.” The focus on risk areas is correct, he told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday). The federal and state governments urgently appealed to the people in Germany to avoid unnecessary intra-German travel to and from risk areas.

No lockdown but stricter corona rules: Merkel warns

After the meeting, several top politicians warned of a loss of control in dealing with the virus *. Merkel was concerned about an exponential increase in the number of infections. “We have to stop it. Otherwise it won’t end well. ”On Wednesday (October 14), the Katwarn * app even issued a warning about the rapid increase in new infections.

Berlin’s ruler Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) emphasized that he knew what people were supposed to feel, but also asked: “What else can we actually do to make everyone understand: We are in a global crisis? And in a global crisis there are restrictions, and they can be considerably more dramatic than what we have decided together so far. ” (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

List of rubric lists: © Arne Dedert / dpa