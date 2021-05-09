D.he health authorities in Germany reported 12,656 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Sunday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:37 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 16,290. On Sunday, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, among other things because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 118.6 nationwide on Sunday morning. The day before it was 121.5, in the previous week it was 146.5. The incidence has been falling fairly steadily for about two weeks. According to the information, 127 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 110 dead.

Last week, the 7-day incidence fell again for the first time in all age groups. In the majority of cases, the location of the infection is not known. Outbreaks caused by COVID-19 particularly affect private households, but also the professional environment as well as daycare centers and schools, while the number of outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes has decreased.

Almost 3.2 million survived Covid

The RKI has counted a total of 3,520,329 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,159,200. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 84,775.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.91 according to the RKI situation report on Saturday afternoon (previous day: 0.91). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 91 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Overall, the virus variant VOC B.1.1.7, which was first detected in Great Britain, is now the predominant COVID-19 pathogen in Germany. This is worrying because, according to previous knowledge, VOC B.1.1.7 is significantly more contagious and probably causes more severe disease processes than other variants. In addition, the increasing spread and dominance of VOC B.1.1.7 significantly reduces the effectiveness of the infection control measures that have been tried and tested to date.