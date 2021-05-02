D.he health authorities in Germany reported 16,290 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 110 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from numbers from Sunday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:58 a.m. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

On Sunday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 18,773 new infections and 120 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 146.5 nationwide on Sunday morning. This means that the seven-day incidence is declining for the sixth day in a row. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 148.6, a week ago as 165.6.

Saxony and Thuringia with bad values

According to the latest situation report by the RKI, the seven-day incidences are currently higher than the national total incidence in the following federal states: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Of this, Saxony and Thuringia in particular are well above the nationwide value.

The RKI has counted 3,416822 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,024,600. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,192.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.93 according to the RKI situation report from Saturday evening (previous day: 0.94). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 93 other people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.