The number of corona cases in Germany is extremely high in some regions. The British mutation B.1.1.7 is becoming more and more popular. All information in the news ticker.

Another corona outbreak occurred in a meat and slaughterhouse.

In an Edeka meat factory in Baden-Württemberg, 69 people tested positive for Covid-19 *.

One case was due to the British virus mutation B.1.1.7 * – which is now spreading more and more.

Update from March 5, 3:54 p.m.: Thuringia is now vaccinating people over the age of 70. Police and law enforcement officers who are exposed to a high risk of infection during demonstrations, as well as soldiers who are deployed abroad, can now receive a vaccination, the ministry announced on Friday.

With the vaccination capacities that are now available, the second prioritization group can be fully opened, the ministry said. According to the information, the group of 70 to 80 year olds in Thuringia includes around 230,000 people.

Corona in Germany – incidence value in Thuringia further increased

In Thuringia, the 7-day incidence is currently 128.9 (previous day 127.9), according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Thuringia is the only federal state that currently exceeds the 100 threshold for easing.

“No more lockdown!” Is written on posters on some shop windows in the old town in Erfurt (Thuringia). © Martin Schutt / dpa

Update from March 5, 2:49 p.m.: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a joint commemoration for the victims of the corona pandemic. “That is and will remain a harrowing, disturbing dimension,” said Steinmeier in a conversation with bereaved at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. On April 18, a memorial ceremony with the state leadership and bereaved families is to take place in Berlin. Many of the victims died lonely.

Update from March 5th, 1:15 p.m .: The criticism of the sluggish vaccinations against the corona virus in Germany is unchecked. A university professor is now stepping up – and a doctor is warning of more deaths due to the corona lockdown *.

“Emergency brake” – the number of regions with a 7-day incidence over 100 is increasing

Update from March 5, 10.13 a.m.: Regions with an incidence of over 100 must pull the “emergency brake”. That was decided at the Corona summit last Wednesday. Any easing would have to be reversed.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 63 regions currently exceed the 100 mark (previous day: 60). The RKI shows 412 regions on its Covid-19 dashboard – including counties and urban districts.

Above all, numerous districts in Bavaria on the border with the Czech Republic and Austria can only dream of easing the lockdown. According to the latest RKI data, the corona hotspot is the city of Hof (Bavaria) – the 7-day incidence here is 342.6.

Corona in Germany – British Corona mutation B.1.1.7 continues to prevail

Update from March 5th, 9.11 a.m.: The share of the British corona mutation is currently almost 40 percent, RKI boss Lothar Wieler announced at the press conference. In his opinion, this is worrying. The corona variant is more contagious and dangerous. He sees a trend reversal in the corona pandemic in the developments. Wieler emphasizes that all vaccines protect against the corona mutations. Current data would show that all vaccines protected against severe courses of Covid-19. “Vaccines and everyone who can be vaccinated point the way out of the pandemic,” said RKI boss Wieler.

Update from March 5, 8:56 a.m.: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 10,580 new corona infections and 264 deaths on Friday morning. Jens Spahn, RKI boss Lothar Wieler and NRW health minister Karl Laumann give a press conference in Berlin on the current corona situation. It’s about rapid tests and vaccinations.

Corona in Germany – situation in the intensive care units

Update from March 5th, 7.25 a.m .: The numbers in the corona pandemic had finally stabilized in February, and there was even a decline in officially registered new infections. However, after many experts have already forecast a third wave, the RKI registered an increase in the numbers compared to the previous week on Friday (see update from 6.30 a.m.), the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi) also published depressing numbers.

Because despite the downward trend in the number of Covid 19 patients, the number of free beds in intensive care units in Germany has remained roughly constant since the beginning of the year. Operations that had been postponed were currently being resumed

carried out or even increasingly made up, a spokeswoman for the Divi told the German press agency. “Correspondingly, after major heart operations or severe tumor resections, larger numbers are currently back in intensive care units.”

In any case, the treatment of the large number of Covid-19 patients at the end of December and beginning of January was only possible because other patients were transferred to other wards earlier than usual. The bed occupancy rate in the intensive care units is “still very stable,” said the spokeswoman. Around 3700 free intensive care beds are shown in the Divi intensive care register (as of Thursday). Around 2,800 Covid-19 cases are still being treated. That is less than half as much as at the beginning of the year, but only slightly less than during the peak of the first wave in spring 2020.

Corona in Germany: RKI publishes current infection numbers and another increase in numbers

Update from March 5th, 6:30 a.m .: Could a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic be imminent in Germany soon? After the federal and state governments announced some opening measures on Wednesday, many experts will be observing the infection numbers published daily even more critically than before. Many of them expect a drastic increase in the number of infections soon. For Friday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported again, as in the past few days, higher numbers than a week ago.

The health authorities in Germany reported 10,580 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. In addition, 264 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Friday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9,997 new infections and 394 new deaths within one day. The seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days, was 65.4 nationwide on Friday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (64.7).

According to the RKI management report on Thursday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.99 (previous day 0.93). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 99 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona in Germany: RKI numbers from Thursday

First report from March 4th: Rheinstetten – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic *, meat and slaughterhouses have developed into a major source of infection. There have been repeated outbreaks in relevant companies, such as the Tönnies works in the Gütersloh district. Now the list is one case longer.

Corona in Germany: Virus outbreak in Edeka meat plant – 69 people infected

Dozens of employees have been infected with the corona virus in an Edeka Südwest meat factory in Rheinstetten. A spokesman for the Karlsruhe district office reported on Thursday of 69 people who tested positive and 140 contact persons who had to remain in quarantine. Around 1200 employees work in the company.

Because the infection process is not diffuse and the contacts can be easily tracked, the outbreak initially has no consequences such as any exit restrictions. A spokesman for Edeka Südwest said: “We have to assume that the source of infection is in the private sphere.”

Corona in Germany: There is also a case at Edeka-Fleischwerk – mutation is spreading

Overall, one case can be traced back to the British virus mutation B.1.1.7 *, which can generally be regarded as positive. The Robert Koch Institute * reported on Wednesday (March 3) that 46 percent of positive corona tests * across Germany are now based on the British variant.

The mutation is spreading more and more in this country. A good month ago, the RKI put their share at just six percent, two weeks ago it was 22 percent. According to initial scientific findings, the new variant is not more deadly but far more contagious.

More and more positive corona tests are based on virus variants. (Symbol image) © B.Niehaus / imago-images

Corona in Germany: “Without mutations, our incidences would only be about half as high”

If it didn’t exist, Germany would have already achieved its incidence target of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Politicians have set this value for extensive easing. According to the current RKI situation report from Thursday (March 4), the Federal Republic has an incidence of 65.

The statistician Christian Hesse from the University of Stuttgart explains in relation to this bild.de: “Without this advance (the mutations, d. Red.) our incidences would actually only be about half as high. The downward trend that we have had since mid-January first bottomed out in the second half of February and has now turned into an upward trend. “

Corona in Germany: Foster child Thuringia – incidence of 128

The virus is currently most rampant in Thuringia (incidence of 128), the only federal state with a three-digit incidence. Saxony-Anhalt (85) and Bremen (76) also have comparatively high incidence values. The situation is most relaxed in Rhineland-Palatinate (49) and Schleswig-Holstein (49), which are the only federal states below the 50s incidence.

In the meantime, it is interesting that the incidence value continues to decline in the elderly population. In the population group over 80 it is now 57 and among the 60-79 year olds even only 45. According to the current infection rate, 117,300 people are currently actively infected with the corona virus, and Germany has had around 2.7 million corona cases since the outbreak of the pandemic . (as with dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

