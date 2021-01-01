Germany is in a tough corona lockdown at the start of 2021. The number of Covid-19 cases remains high. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : At the start of 2021 they are Covid-19 case numbers further very high.

: At the start of 2021 they are further very high. In the Federal Republic is because Corona* until at least January 10th hard lockdown * imposed.

is because until at least January 10th imposed. This News ticker is constantly updated.

Update from January 1st, 4:45 p.m .: The situation on the German Intensive care units is in the Corona crisis* continue seriously. As of January 1, 2021, 1:42 p.m., the following data was transmitted according to the DIVI intensive register:

Occupied intensive care beds in Germany: 19,846 Free intensive care beds: 3896 Corona patients in intensive care units: 5575 ventilated corona patients: 3113

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: vaccination start against Covid-19 was bumpy

First report from January 1, 2021: Munich / Berlin – The Vaccination start in Germany against that insidious coronavirus * was bumpy at times.

And yet many hopes rest on that Biontech / Pfizer vaccines and other pharmaceutical companies. On the other hand, one expert does not share the hope of a quick economic recovery: the head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: “2021 could be the year of disillusionment”

“Many economic forecasts are currently of the wishful thinking of a quick end to the pandemic and an immediate economic recovery Year 2021 shaped ”, writes Fratzscher in a guest post by Daily mirror (Saturday edition): “This should prove to be an illusion.”

So could “2021 be the year of disillusionment, at least what the economy concerns “, he says in his article:” Corporate insolvencies could increase significantly, as many are so heavily indebted that they either no longer receive or want no more bank loans, have used up reserves and the postponement of the obligation to file for corporate insolvencies will expire. “

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: politics must support the economy because of the lockdowns

Through the Lockdowns in spring and winter politics the economy support through aid payments in the tens of billions.

Through the Lockdowns in spring and winter politics the economy support through aid payments in the tens of billions.

But according to Fratzscher, this help does not reach everyone: "Especially the weakest, like the mini-jobbers, are likely to pay the highest price."