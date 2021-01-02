Germany is in a tough corona lockdown at the start of 2021. The number of Covid-19 cases remains high. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: At the start of 2021 the Covid-19 case numbers are further very high.

In the Federal Republic a hard lockdown is imposed until at least January 10th because of Corona.

is because until at least January 10th imposed. This News ticker is constantly updated.

Update from January 2nd, 8.11 a.m.: In the past 24 hours that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 12,690 new corona infections and 336 more deaths combined with SARS-CoV-2 recorded. Approximately 353,300 active corona cases are currently available in Germany.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 353,300 active corona cases

However, it is currently difficult to interpret the figures. The RKI is still waiting further late registrations. Apart from postponed doctor visits and fewer tests, not all responsible health authorities would transmit data to the RKI.

The 7-day incidence in Germany is included 141.2like that Covid-19 dashboard of the RKI (data status: January 2nd; midnight).

Corona hotspots in Germany – 7-day incidence in the Vogtland district is extremely high

in the Vogtlandkreis (Saxony) is the 7 day incidence with 885.4 further extremely high. The district has been struggling with particularly high numbers of corona infections since Christmas. It is difficult to explain why the numbers in the Vogtlandkreis are exploding. The focus of the infections is still nursing homes in the district, reports mdr.de. However, the Vogtlandkreis does not report any numbers at the weekend. There is no obligation to report the numbers at the weekend, it says there.

district Vogtland district (Saxony) – 885.4

(Saxony) – 885.4 district Meissen (Saxony) – 594.1

(Saxony) – 594.1 city Coburg (Bavaria) – 479.6

(Bavaria) – 479.6 district Bautzen (Saxony) – 420.3

(Saxony) – 420.3 district Hildburghausen (Thuringia) 403.5

(Thuringia) 403.5 district Unstrut-Hainich district (Thuringia) – 400.1

(Thuringia) – 400.1 district North Saxony (Saxony) – 396.5

Corona in Germany: The hope for the corona vaccine from Biontech is great. The corona infection numbers are just not going down © BioNTech SE / dpa

Update from January 1st, 10 p.m .: Saxony is still the Corona hotspot among the German federal states.

The Vogtland district and the county Meissen with 7-day incidences of 818.6 and 613.9, respectively, the counties are in Germany with the currently highest infection rate. The federal average was loud Robert Koch Institute (RKI) at 141.9.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The hard lockdown will likely be extended

Update from January 1st, 9:30 p.m .: Germany is in the hard corona lockdown – and will probably remain so for the time being.

As the picture (behind a payment barrier) reported, the measures originally decided by January 10th are to be extended by two to three weeks.

Come on January 5th Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)* and the prime ministers of the countries to the next Covid-19 summit together – then they should Lockdown– Extension to be decided.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Federal government expects millions of vaccine doses from Biontech

Update from January 1st, 8:40 p.m .: The federal government expects until the beginning of February 2.68 million doses of Biontech’s corona vaccine *.

The next delivery to the countries is still planned for January 8, the Ministry of Health announced on Twitter this Friday. A total of four delivery dates are planned up to and including February 1st.

(1/3) As planned, the federal states will receive 3.98 million doses of BioNTech vaccine by February 1st. The first deliveries of a total of 1.3 million cans were made on December 26th and 28th. and 30.12., the other 2.68 million cans will follow on 8.1., 18.1., 25.1. and 1.2.2021. – BMG (@BMG_Bund) January 1, 2021

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Biontech wants to deliver more corona vaccine

Update from January 1st, 8:15 p.m .: The Mainz manufacturer Biontech want more Corona vaccine* Deliver to the European Union (EU) as planned.

The company is “in advanced discussions as to whether and how we can continue Vaccine doses out Europe for Europe this year, ”said CEO Ugur Sahin on Friday German press agency With. The background to this are complaints about the shortage of Vaccine in Germany and other EU countries.

Update from January 1st, 4:45 p.m .: The situation on the German Intensive care units is in the Corona crisis* continue seriously. As of January 1, 2021, 1:42 p.m., the following data was transmitted according to the DIVI intensive register:

Occupied intensive care beds in Germany: 19,846 Free intensive care beds: 3896 Corona patients in intensive care units: 5575 ventilated corona patients: 3113

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: vaccination start against Covid-19 was bumpy

First report from January 1, 2021: Munich / Berlin – The Vaccination start in Germany against that insidious coronavirus * was bumpy at times.

And yet many hopes rest on that Biontech / Pfizer vaccines and other pharmaceutical companies. On the other hand, one expert does not share the hope of a quick economic recovery: the head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: “2021 could be the year of disillusionment”

“Many economic forecasts are currently of the wishful thinking of a quick end to the pandemic and an immediate economic recovery Year 2021 shaped ”, writes Fratzscher in a guest post by Daily mirror (Saturday edition): “This should prove to be an illusion.”

So could “2021 be the year of disillusionment, at least what the economy concerns “, he says in his article:” Corporate insolvencies could increase significantly, as many are so heavily indebted that they either no longer receive or want no more bank loans, have used up reserves and the postponement of the obligation to file for corporate insolvencies will expire. “

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: politics must support the economy because of the lockdowns

Through the Lockdowns in spring and winter politics the economy support through aid payments in the tens of billions.

Through the Lockdowns in spring and winter politics support the economy through aid payments in the tens of billions.

But according to Fratzscher, this help does not reach everyone: "Especially the weakest, like the mini-jobbers, are likely to pay the highest price."