While the first corona easing is paving the way back to normality in Germany, intensive care physicians are calling for an immediate return to lockdown.

Berlin – The corona virus is still making the headlines in Germany, despite the easing of many measures. While Germany has been daring a step back to normal for a few days, experts have been expecting a setback for some time – the third wave. Now Germany’s intensive care doctors are also speaking out in favor of a new lockdown.

Reason for the demand: the increasing corona numbers in Germany. Instead of easing the measures, the experts are now urgently calling for an immediate return to lockdown. “From the data that we now have and see and the enforcement

the British mutant, we would strongly advocate going into a lockdown again immediately to simply prevent a strong third wave, ”said the scientific director of the DIVI intensive care register, Christian Karagiannidis, on Monday on rbb broadcaster Radioeins. DIVI is the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

Karagiannidis said he very much hopes the countries will enforce the emergency brake that has been adopted for an incidence value of 100. At the Corona summit, the federal and state governments agreed to return to lockdown if the number of new infections in a region reaches 100 per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days. But one city in Germany is currently resisting this recommendation. Despite the incidence of over 100, the shops here are currently still open.

Corona in Germany: Expert predicts extreme scenario

“Otherwise we would see 5,000 or 6,000 patients in the intensive care unit again,” explains Karagiannidis. “You can see very clearly that we will find ourselves in increasing numbers of intensive care units again very quickly, provided we give the virus the opportunity to do so now.” There are currently around 2800 Covid-19 patients in intensive care treatment.

The expert goes even further and makes it clear that the current easing of the measures could even accelerate a third wave. “We won’t gain much if we leave the next one or two weeks open because we will reach a high level very quickly and at the high level it will be twice as difficult to get down from the numbers,” warns the expert continues. It is important to vaccinate those over 50 and over 60 years old quickly. Then fewer people with Covid-19 would become seriously ill.

Corona in Germany: staff in intensive care units under particularly high stress

The staff in the facility is particularly affected by the effects of the pandemic. The stress on the staff in the intensive care units is very high without interruption, and this is now increasing even further. It is important to save yourself in the summer, said Karagiannidis, who is himself a doctor at a lung clinic in Cologne. However, the expert welcomes a positive effect of the current measures. Since extensive tests are currently being carried out, around 50 to 60 percent of the cases of infection could probably be discovered.

Meanwhile, the travel warning for Mallorca was lifted, many vacationers are already on their way to the vacation island.