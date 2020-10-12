The patchwork of the German corona measures must be standardized, pleads virologist Christian Drosten. Anger is also spreading among business associations.

The numbers of new infections with the Coronavirus * also rise at the beginning of autumn Germany again rapidly.

also rise at the beginning of autumn again rapidly. The corona rules in Germany are decided at the state level and form a patchwork quilt. An overview. Charité virologist Drosten is now calling for standardization.

The business associations also express displeasure with the unmanageable differences in rules.

Here we offer you the current case numbers in Germany*.

Berlin – The rules in Germany to contain the Coronavirus form a patchwork quilt. Given the increasing number of infections had Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) – met the mayors of major German cities past the Prime Minister. Now virologist Christian Drosten is also getting involved – and pleading for uniformity.

“It’s good when there are clear rules. That’s very clear, “said he Chief virologist at the Berlin Charité the editorial network Germany (RND / Saturday). Especially in the coming autumn and winter months there will be more national regulations to combat the Corona pandemic* necessary.

Coronavirus: Top virologist Christian Drosten advocates uniform regulations

In view of the regionally different frequency of the disease, it is understandably still difficult to enforce the relevant rules, the expert admitted. But he emphasized: “The virus * will spread more and more evenly. We will come more and more into a situation where it is better to regulate across the board ”. The second wave * of the corona pandemic in Germany seems inevitable in winter.

Virologist Christian Drosten demands uniformity in the German corona rules. (Archive image) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

And not only Drosten, which now warned of a dangerous chain reaction, seems to be with the regulatory chaos in the German Corona crisis dissatisfied. The business associations also express their displeasure. For example, the hotel and restaurant association Dehoga complained about the different rules for accommodating guests from German risk areas. “It is completely unsatisfactory that we do not have any national regulations,” said Ingrid Hartges, General Manager of the Association, of the “Passauer Neue Presse” (online / Saturday). Guests and hoteliers alike would have countless questions and would not know what would apply in detail. “That is why we urgently need more uniformity,” demanded Hartges. For example, it should generally be clear that business travelers are exempt from the bans on accommodation. (nai / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa