The coronavirus can have fatal consequences, especially for high-risk patients such as the elderly. But the virologist Drosten also sees the younger population in danger.

Christian Drosten watches with concern the latest developments in Corona pandemic in Germany.

watches with concern the latest developments in in Germany. The virologist is appealing young people .

. They are also threatened with one COVID-19 disease heavy Course of the disease.

Berlin – The current ones Corona numbers* are currently putting politicians, authorities and doctors on acute alert. The number of infected people is increasing rapidly, especially in Big cities the situation threatens to deteriorate further.

In many places there is a belief that Coronavirus* be primarily for elderly and risk groups with previous illnesses are life-threatening. virologist Christian Drosten, who has a different corona strategy than his colleague Hendrik Streeck preferred, meanwhile warns and calls this view a misbelief.

Coronavirus: Virologist Drosten warns – younger patients “in intensive care” too

Also the younger population must exercise caution, believes the 48-year-old scientist. “It is a bit short-sighted to say: ‘It is completely harmless for the young – now we just have to be careful that the older ones do not get infected,'” said Drosten world.

Among the previous cases of COVID-19 diseases are cautionary examples. “There is also in the younger cohorts Patients who have a clear risk “, explained Drosten and also warns:” And those who have an unclear risk. The from apparently full health in the intensive care unit lie, have severe courses. These are 30 or 40 year olds. ”

Corona numbers are increasing: Big cities are reacting with curfew in bars and restaurants

In cities like Berlin or Frankfurt led the rapid increase in New corona infections* to strict measures politics. There as well as in other German cities responded with Closing hours for bars, restaurants and pubs. These must now close between 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“We have a young population in the Big cities. And we know that young people in particular have been infected in the last few weeks, ”said Drosten, assessing the current development. For the virus expert, this sets off a chain reaction.

… mainly two reasons: firstly, younger people are currently falling ill and secondly, tests are being carried out more widely. The latter means that milder cases are also recognized. It is unlikely that the virus has changed and become less dangerous. If (2/3) … – Christian Drosten (@c_drosten) September 23, 2020

“Then it was always said: ‘It won’t stay that way, it will continue to move from the young to the elderly again – and that’s exactly what we’re seeing at the moment,” said Drosten, describing the situation. And even if so far it has mainly hit larger cities Rural population must also be on guard.

Corona vaccine: Drosten is optimistic about German projects

“We inevitably see that first in the big cities, because of the active young population. At some point this will also affect the older population in the countryside knock down, “continued the virologist. But he also gave hope for recovery.

“One vaccine* is of course that crucial pillar of the strategy“Stated Drosten. It is Germany in the eyes of the scientist on the very good way to find it soon. “The projects that are running now are very promising. We have nine phase three studiesthat are advanced, from which you can hear good reports, ”said Drosten optimistically. (kh) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network

