The number of new infections is increasing again sharply. Not only in France and Spain, but also in Germany. Virologist Christian Drosten is worried.

The corona *-Numbers are increasing again, especially in southern Europe.

are increasing again, especially in southern Europe. virologist Christian Drosten warns of a similar development for Germany .

warns of a similar development for . Germany does not differ much from other countries.

Basic Coronavirus facts* and the Corona news from Germany can be found here. We also offer you the current case numbers in a map Germany.

Berlin – virologist Christian Drosten fears similar developments in terms of the worsening corona situation in other European countries Germany. Here, too, the number of new infections every day is increasing. Against this background, it must be clear that “if we superimpose the curves, we will lag a little behind Spain and France and England,” said the head of Charité Virology at the German Press Agency in Berlin. He emphasized “that we shouldn’t pretend that things are developing very differently for us. We don’t do very many things very differently now either“.

Corona expert Drosten sounds the alarm: The same situation as in southern Europe could threaten

“There are a few details that we may have are different than in southern Europe. Our households are often smaller, we have more one-person households, ”said Drosten. There is fewer multi-generational familiesin which the virus is spread very easily beyond the age limits. “There are certainly differences. But otherwise Germany is not much different from these neighboring European countries. That’s why we have to be there very carefully and watch very closely how things continue now. “

That is why we have to be very careful and watch very closely what happens now.

Drosten gave in that although the Test frequency in Germany is extremely large – but only since the decision to test returning travelers. “This is a test frequency that we in Germany cannot hold out for much longer.” The basic test activity that was previously carried out in Germany and will soon be done again is not much higher than in other neighboring European countries. The core of infection monitoring is only slightly more pronounced in us than in other countries. “That’s why we have to take the numbers seriously.”

Virology colleague Hendrik Streeck is meanwhile in the ARD Position to the current situation – and creates vortices *.

Drosten: Corona test frequency cannot stay that way

Drosten also explained that the German case numbers in the summer were largely due to returnees from vacation. They would not necessarily have been influential in carrying the virus on. Instead, these infected people would rather give clues about the corona situation in the country of origin. “What we are seeing right now is a reflection of what is going on in Germany in the form of virus cases.” On Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute reported almost 2,300 new cases within the last 24 hours (data status: 19.09., 00.00 a.m.).

In southern Europe, the number of infected people is increasing, especially in France, Spain and Italy. Meanwhile, experts recommend a simple home remedy that will help prevent the spread. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn announces a new corona strategy for the cold season. (lb / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa / picture alliance