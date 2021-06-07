ofVeronika Arnold shut down

The numbers keep going down and the vaccination prioritization will be canceled with immediate effect. Something is happening in the Corona crisis in Germany. The news ticker:

The most important key figures in the corona infection process continue to decline.

The downward trend can be seen in both incidence, R-value, and deaths.

From Monday, June 7, 2021, vaccination priority will fall in Germany.

Berlin – The downward trend in the most important corona indicators continues. Again the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * reported falling numbers for incidence, R-value and deaths on Monday morning. The nationwide seven-day incidence * of corona infections is now 24.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (previous day: 24.7; previous week: 35.1). Health officials reported 1,117 new infections and 22 deaths related to the virus in one day. Last Monday, 1978 new infections and 36 deaths were counted.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,701,484. The total number of registered deaths rose to 89,244. The RKI put the number of those recovered from Covid 19 disease at around 3,542,700.

Corona in Germany: The R value is also falling again

The RKI also recorded a downward trend in the nationwide seven-day R-value *. According to the situation report from Sunday evening, this is currently 0.81. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 81 more people. On Saturday it was 0.84, on Friday it was 0.88. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Districts in Germany: Top 5 highest and lowest incidence

District, state 7 day incidence Top 5 highest incidences Hildburghausen district, Thuringia 83.9 District of Kronach, Bavaria 80.9 District of Günzburg, Bavaria 73.2 District of Zweibrücken, Rhineland-Palatinate 73.1 District of Sonneberg, Thuringia 69.3 Top 5 lowest incidences District of Goslar, Lower Saxony 0.7 District of Western Pomerania-Rügen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 0.9 District of Friesland, Lower Saxony 1.0 District of Uelzen, Lower Saxony 2.2 City district Weiden id OPberpfalz, Bavaria 2.3 Source: RKI Dashboard, as of June 7, 21, 9:35 a.m.

However, the RKI pointed out in a status report the public holiday of Corpus Christi (Thursday, June 3) in many federal states on Thursday: “When interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. “

Corona in Germany: Vaccinations released for everyone with immediate effect

In medical practices, the prioritization * will generally no longer apply nationwide from Monday. However, not all problems are resolved when the prioritization is ended.

Those willing to vaccinate can now apply for a corona vaccination * regardless of the previously valid list of priorities in Germany. However, it should take the summer until enough vaccine is available for everyone. In Germany everyone from the age of twelve can be vaccinated.

That is why top representatives of Germany’s doctors and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) urged those willing to be vaccinated to be patient. At the same time, more than 6,000 company doctors are getting involved in vaccinations. In the first week you will receive 702,000 out of a total of 6.6 million vaccine doses announced for the week. A lot of vaccine is currently used for the second vaccinations. The prioritization pursued the goal of protecting people with a high corona risk first.

Association of cities and municipalities on the lifting of the vaccination prioritization: “Frustration preprogrammed”

The chief executive of the German Association of Cities and Towns, Gerd Landsberg, told the “Rheinische Post” (Monday) that the lifting of the vaccination prioritization would lead to disillusionment for many people. “Disappointment and frustration are inevitable because there is not enough vaccine available immediately,” he said. “Frustration and disappointment will intensify because until mid-June 2021 – possibly even until the end of June – for example in North Rhine-Westphalia there will be no appointments for first vaccinations in the vaccination centers.” (va / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA