The corona situation in Germany remains tense in the new year. The RKI reports a new record of deaths. The first federal state draws consequences.

In Germany are the first cases of Corona mutation B.1.1.7 * been discovered.

are the first cases of been discovered. The numbers of infected people and deaths in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic * continue to rise rapidly.

continue to rise rapidly. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania now prohibits day trippers and vacationers from entering some areas.

now prohibits day trippers and vacationers from entering some areas. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 9th, 9.45pm: According to the Health authorities another 22,260 people met with the Coronavirus infected. As focus.de reported the number of increases since the beginning of pandemic people who tested positive were 1,906,605. The number of people in Germany who suffer from the consequences of a Covid-19 disease died, rose on Saturday to a total of over 40,000. 917 new Fatalities were therefore registered.

The R value rose sharply from 1.15 to 1.46. Such abrupt increases suggest that the Health authorities still with the late registration of Corona tests are busy that have been left lying around over the holidays.

Corona in Germany: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania prohibits the entry of day tourists and vacationers

Update from January 9, 6:05 p.m .: As during the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic has the state Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Again, all tourists and day-trippers are prohibited from entering the country. At least in areas with a 7 day incidence of over 200 attack the activities already from Sunday. Even owners of holiday apartments are then not allowed to enter the areas.

Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) justified towards the Bild newspaper the decision with the fact that otherwise it would not be possible to make the residents of the district understand why you are only within a 15-kilometer radius of theirs place of residence be allowed to stay. Affected by the activities is just the circle as of Saturday evening Mecklenburg Lake District with an incidence of 243.3.

Corona in Germany: deaths exceed the next mark – expert fears drastic Christmas consequences

Update from January 9th, 8.23 ​​a.m .: Within 24 hours the Robert Koch Institute 24,694 new cases of corona infection and 1,083 new deaths Covid-19 diseases reported. So far, 1,891,581 people in Germany have been infected with Sars-CoV-2, 39,878 have paid with their lives for it according to the statistics. According to the Johns Hopkins University, United States the number of deaths related to the virus has even broken the 40,000 mark to reach 40,022. There are also 1,904,875 infected people in the course of the pandemic expelled.

Update from January 8th, 10:06 pm: “In the next few days we will see the effects of Christmas

and experience New Year’s Eve in the intensive care units ”, feared Divi President Gernot Marx from the University Hospital Aachen. The Intensive central register According to him, he expects up to 600 new admissions to Germany Intensive care units Every day. Around 5500 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated there.

These forecasts are based on the number of New infections until December 23rd. The data has not been considered meaningful since Christmas – a return to valid figures is not expected until mid-January. The RKI gives the nationwide seven-day R-value as 1.09 (previous day: 0.92), but the R-value can currently also be underestimated.

Saxony was the first federal state to make it clear that the current lockdown will be extended. It should be valid until February 7th.

Corona in Germany: Saxony urgently recommends elderly citizens not to use public transport

Update from January 8th, 8:03 pm: Saxony warns its elderly citizens: They should avoid local public transport. The Saxon government has called for this. Spoke after a cabinet meeting on Friday evening Health Minister Petra Köpping (SPD) and Economy Minister Martin Dulig (SPD) of an “urgent recommendation”. Currently, the public are used to around 40 percent. High frequencies should be maintained.

Corona: Lauterbach warns Germany of a new mutation – first federal state calls for complete lockdown

Update from January 8th, 3:58 p.m .: In the middle of the Corona pandemic have around 35 people in a Three room apartment met in Berlin, apparently to organize illegal gambling. The police found playing cards on Thursday night and confiscated five-digit cash and two slot machines. The authority announced on Friday on Twitter.

Some of the people stayed in illegally Germany up and became part arrested. In addition, it is unclear who the apartment belongs to, it said. The officers would have numerous advertisements written, not only because of suspicion of illegal gambling, but also because of Violations of the corona requirements. According to the information, residents initially complained about noise in the ground floor apartment in the district Old Hohenschönhausen complained and thus triggered the use of the police.

Corona in Germany: Thuringia’s Prime Minister Ramelow calls for a complete lockdown

Update from January 8, 2:35 p.m .: Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) has come up with even more far-reaching regulate in the fight against that Coronavirus in Germany pronounced. “We finally have to get into one correct lockdown go, “he said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

At MDR current demanded Ramelow one Lockdownwhich also applies to the economy. “We just have to take a complete break now,” said Thuringia’s Prime Minister. “I don’t see any alternatives. The mistake we made all over Germany was that we did December not used have to actually include that general economy to send in a break. ”

Ramelow also criticized the inequality the previous activities, for which only restaurateurs, hoteliers, artists and self-employed people, showmen and all children would be held responsible to ward off pandemics – the entire further economy but pretend there is nothing

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) have the violent one Increase in the number of infections predicted in October. “The Chancellor was right and I was wrong,” declared Ramelow looking back. The Thuringian state chief had long resisted particularly tough measures in the pandemic.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports new record for deaths

First report from January 8th: Munich / Cologne – “We have to honestly say that we have our backs to the wall,” said the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach in the podcast “Die Wochenester” of the Cologne city scoreboard. The Corona situation in Germany has by no means relaxed in the new year – on the contrary. The Lockdown was extended, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a record value and now, after the first cases, the Virus mutation B.1.1.7 already the next danger.

Two weeks after Christmas it has RKI a new one on Friday morning Maximum value With 1188 corona deaths reported within one day. In addition, the health authorities reported in the same period 31,849 new infections. When interpreting the number of cases, it should also be noted that fewer people probably went to a doctor over the holidays, fewer samples were taken and fewer laboratory tests were carried out, according to the RKI.

Corona in Germany: The incidence target value of 50 is too high according to Lauterbach

“This may have resulted in fewer pathogen detection being reported to the responsible health authorities.” In other words: it could be high number of unreported cases to not reported Corona cases * give. The 7 day incidence in Germany is currently included 136.5. However, this value should also be assessed with caution. The target value of 50 is still a long way off. Hence the Lockdown * in Germany after this Corona summit extended until January 31st and some regulate tightened.

There was no alternative to this decision Lauterbach in conversation with the Cologne city indicator clear. “Too early from the Lockdown means one third wave“Warned the SPD health expert. He doesn’t assume that the Target incidence of 50 by January 31st. This is already set too high. “I don’t really know a single virologist or epidemiologist who says: ’50 is safe ‘. All say, it has to be lower“, Says Lauterbach.

Corona in Germany: Lauterbach sees great danger in mutation B.1.1.7. – “Fear of a third wave”

Another big one danger sees the medicin in the Corona mutation B.1.1.7 * out Great Britain. This continues to grow in England, although the country is in Lockdown is. “That has to give us food for thought,” warned Lauterbach. The first cases of the B1.1.7 mutation are now also in Bavaria and Saxony occurred.

Should the variant of the Coronavirus * spread further in the country, more will probably come restrictions on the people in Germany to. “Then of course there is a lot more drastic measures necessary to achieve the same thing. We’re all afraid of a third wave with the new one mutation“Explained Lauterbach.

Ireland shows how dramatic the B117 mutation appears to be. I therefore expressly warn against attempting to exit the lockdown too early. We will need to vaccinate all over 75 year olds by May at the earliest. If a B117 wave came, we would have months of lockdown pic.twitter.com/83vn1Qmqm7 – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) January 8, 2021

Corona in Germany: Hamburg puts stricter regulation into force

With Hamburg The first federal state has one today at midnight stricter corona regulation put into effect. Accordingly, the Hamburgers will have theirs from Friday contacts further restrict. Members of one household are only allowed to meet one person from another household. So far, contacts have been limited to five people from a maximum of two households. Unlike before, there are no longer any exceptions for children. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

