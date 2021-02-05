The corona virus continues to spread rapidly in Germany and the world. Soon children and young people could also be vaccinated, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has now explained.

Berlin – The coronavirus has been spreading around the world for a year, and many countries are still seeing increasing numbers of infections. While the numbers in Germany are currently leveling off at a constant level, the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Germany is steadily increasing. So far, however, there is no vaccine approved in Germany that can also be used in children and adolescents. But that could change soon.

Corona in Germany: Children should also be able to be vaccinated soon – Spahn names a possible date

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has now promised such a vaccine for this summer. Spahn, who was online as a guest at the Hessian Union’s annual kick-off exam on Friday evening, explained that corona disease could be a problem, especially for children and adolescents with previous illnesses. The vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer is approved from 16 years of age, the other two vaccines from Moderna and Astrazeneca from 18 years. There are a number of manufacturers who have run studies with children and adolescents, he knows for sure from three or four manufacturers. “We assume, toi, toi, toi, if things go well, that we will have a vaccine in the summer that can protect children and adolescents.”

Corona in Germany: Jens Spahn explains vaccination chaos

Spahn admitted a difficult start to the vaccination campaign at the end of December. “Somehow the expectation was also greater, in retrospect one might have had to do even more expectation management,” said the minister. “After six weeks of discussing prioritization, scarcity, ethics council, and the Bundestag in December, I thought that it was somehow clear that it would be difficult at the beginning.” great ”,“ that it can now go very, very quickly ”. The path has begun, “but there is still a long way to go,” said Spahn. At least the next nine to ten weeks are likely to be marked by a severe shortage of vaccines, “and then in the second quarter it will definitely get better,” said Spahn.