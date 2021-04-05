ofMartina Lippl shut down

The coronavirus situation in Germany remains dynamic. The infection numbers have to go down, demands Spahn. City in Bavaria is developing into the worst hotspot. All information in the news ticker.

The Corona * case numbers in Germany are still high. The 7-day incidence is always well over 100 across Germany.

The worst corona hotspot is currently in Bavaria.

Berlin / Munich – Germany’s corona hotspot is currently in Bavaria: Hof has a 7-day incidence of 469.2 (as of April 5). With this value, the Bavarian city is the new front runner in new corona infections. Greiz (Thuringia) is in second place with 429.2. This comes from the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

In Bavaria as a whole, the 7-day incidence is currently 132.2 and in Thuringia with 227.8 it is the highest in Germany (see list below).

Corona hotspots in Germany according to the RKI (data status: April 5, 3.09 a.m.)

SK Hof – 469.2 (previous day: 469.2) – 12 new infections within 24 hours

LK Greiz – 429.2 (previous day: 481.5) – 45 new infections within 24 hours

SK Gera – 344.7 (previous day: 345.8) – no new corona cases reported according to RKI.

Corona situation in Germany

The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) recorded 8,497 new corona infections on Easter Monday. That is 1,375 fewer cases than on Monday a week ago. In addition, 50 other people died within one day of or with a corona infection *. However, the number of corona cases on the Easter holidays is less meaningful. The RKI expressly points this out. Fewer tests would be done and reported, and fewer people would see a doctor.

So there may still be late registrations and corrections in the next few days. The 7-day incidence nationwide is 128.0. According to the RKI experts, this value could explode after the Easter holidays *, reports Merkur.de*. The corona mutation B.1.1.7, first discovered in Great Britain, now has a share of 88 percent in Germany. “This is worrying because, according to previous knowledge, B.1.1.7 is more contagious than other variants.”

Corona hotspot in Germany: The city of Hof (Bavaria) currently has the highest incidence at 469.2. © Nicolas Armer / dpa

7-day incidence in selected federal states

Thuringia: 227.8

Saxony: 189.7

Saxony-Anhalt: 159.5

Schleswig-Holstein: 67.7

Corona in Germany: More than 4,000 intensive care patients

In Germany, more than 4,000 corona patients are in the intensive care unit. For the first time since the beginning of February. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

