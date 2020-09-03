In the Corona crisis, German companies are continuing to use the tried and tested straw short-time work. Meanwhile, the catering industry is examining the use of environmentally harmful radiant heaters.

corona Has Germany still under control – and with it enormous effects on the Economic power .

Has still under control – and with it enormous effects on the . Many people have because of the Covid-19 pandemic lost their jobs and financial difficulties.

lost their jobs and financial difficulties. The Number of unemployed rose in August. Short-time work is also a popular means of reducing costs.

rose in August. is also a popular means of reducing costs. The youngest Corona summit In the Chancellery further measures were taken to protection decided by the population.

Update from September 2nd at 12:25 p.m.: The anxious question that arises in view of the increasing number of infections in Germany with the Sars-CoV-2 virus * many people ask: comes one second wave * – and thus also a second lockdown? The politician Ralph Brinkhaus currently does not expect a new lockdown – as long as people follow the Protective measures hold. “Now in autumn it’s about one thing: personal responsibility, personal responsibility, personal responsibility,” said the chairman of the CDU */ CSU* -Bundestag parliamentary group in the show “Frühstart” of the television station RTL and n-tv. He thinks “if we can do that, then we don’t need to talk about a lockdown”. At local outbreaks Brinkhaus demanded that action must continue to be taken.

Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (archive picture) does not expect a new lockdown if the corona rules are observed. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Looking back on the previous corona policy, Brinkmann gave Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) Backing: “We are a learning system.” Nobody knew how to deal with such a pandemic. “You do things right, you do things wrong.” Overall, however, a lot has been done right in Germany. Spahn had said that you would with today’s knowledge Hairdressers and the retail trade no longer close.

The executive committee of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group comes to one on Wednesday morning in Berlin Closed meeting together. A debate is also planned Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) *who will temporarily attend the meeting. Dealing with the Corona pandemic * should also be a central topic here.

Innkeepers on the corona abyss – climate sinner patio heater as savior? Altmaier makes a proposal

Update from September 1st, 5:19 p.m .: Thank you Innkeepers it goes after months of Corona pandemic economically bad. In summer at least the outside areas of restaurants and cafes are well filled. The industry association Dehoga is convinced that the catering companies in Baden-Württemberg are dependent on an extension of the outdoor season. This should also include the use of those banned in many places Radiant heater The spokesman for the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) Baden-Württemberg, Daniel Ohl, said on Tuesday. “At the moment it is about this for a lot of companies in the catering industry to survive. ”

Radiant heaters are because of theirs environmentally harmful energy consumption not allowed in many municipalities. The hospitality industry in the southwest was caused by corona three to four billion euros in sales Irretrievably lost, said Ohl. “The schnitzel that was not ordered in April is not ordered twice in August.” According to Ohls, the current safety regulations also reduce the number of seats by an average of 40 percent. “Against this background, many companies are very worried about getting through autumn and winter.”

The Dehoga is committed to everything that helps to extend outdoor dining for as long as possible, said Ohl. “This can also include a radiant heater.” It would also be helpful if the municipalities would help companies to designate areas for outdoor catering and the fees for this, said Ohl. Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier hit one on Tuesday climate policy compensation in front. In Corona times, catering could be helped if guests could sit outside in the cold season. The “modest energy costs” could be offset in terms of climate policy. This means a possible CO2 compensation.

Government approves Corona aid: is Germany now waking up from deep cultural sleep?

Update from September 1, 4:21 p.m .: The federal government is now providing support Cultural establishments in the Corona crisis 25 million euros. Cultural centers, literature houses and socio-cultural meeting points should be able to resume operations under pandemic conditions, according to a federal statement. The funding applies, among other things, to protective measures in the cash register and sanitary areas or the installation of ventilation. Basic cultural work must not go through Sars-CoV-2 pandemic get lost, declared Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters.

Cultural sites are Meeting places and bring together very different population groups, she explained. This would make the facilities not only neighborly but also above all the social cohesion of a district or a municipality, it said in the declaration with up to 100,000 euros to be helped. The funding is part of the “Neustart Kultur” economic stimulus program. The funding program will be handled by the Bundesverband Soziokultur eV

Coronavirus in Germany: More unemployed in August – less short-time work

Original article dated September 1, 2020:

The number of Unemployed in Germany rose again in August 2020. According to the Federal agency for work 2.95 million people were jobless, 45,000 more than in July and 636,000 more than a year ago. The unemployment rate rose within a month by 0.1 percentage points to 6.4 percent.

That the Unemployment figures rise in Germany in August is not an unexpected phenomenon: unemployment usually rises because of employment and training relationships before the summer vacation end up. For comparison: In August 2019, the number of people without a job increased by 44,000 compared to the previous month.

How is the corona pandemic * currently affecting the labor market in this country? As in July, there has been no additional rise in unemployment due to the economic impact of Covid-19 given, said the chief executive of the Federal Agency, Detlef Scheele in Nuremberg. But “the effects of the pandemic on the labor market are still very clearly visible,” he said.

Short-time work due to Corona: period extended – number of registrations is slowly falling

With short-time work, there is only a slow path to normality: According to the Federal Employment Agency, we were in August 5.36 million people in Germany on short-time work, in the meantime were in this country over six million people employed on short-time work, which affects the salary in different ways. Overall, these are initial forecasts: As labor market experts describe, the figures have been extrapolated and can change retrospectively.

According to a survey by the Ifo Institute, short-time work is falling in Germany. According to this, there was short-time work in 37 percent of the companies participating in the survey in August, five percent less than in July. Various experts are currently seeing signs that the labor market has recovered – also thanks to short-time working *, which has limited the extent of layoffs. However, they are concerned about the increasing number of infections and the fear of new restrictions.

Unemployed in Corona times: The number of those affected in Germany increased in August 2020. © Jan Woitas / ZB / dpa

The federal government recently extended the deadline for corona aid, and companies can now take advantage of the financial support until the end of 2021. A measure that costs German taxpayers dearly. * Merkur.de is an offer from the Ippen-Digital-Netzwerk