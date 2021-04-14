ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Biontech wants to deliver more vaccine by the end of June. Christian Drosten points out the disadvantage of rapid tests. A federal state has to stop first vaccinations. All information in the news ticker.

In Germany, the infection protection law is to be tightened *. There is a threat of tougher measures.

Biontech wants to deliver significantly more corona vaccine than planned (see update from April 14th, 1:48 p.m.).

The incidence * nationwide is now over 150 (see update from April 14, 6:27 a.m.).

For the virologist Christian Drosten, the planned changes do not go far enough (see first report).

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from April 14th, 6:06 pm: One federal state is going into the next phase of vaccinations, the other has to stop initial vaccinations. There is currently good news from Saarland. There, by Friday at the latest, members of group three, which includes people over 60, should have an appointment for a vaccination. In contrast, it looks gloomy in Brandenburg. The state announced that it would initially stop first vaccinations in order to compensate for the lack of second vaccinations with Astrazeneca.

“We will no longer give out first vaccination appointments in order to at least – as far as possible – be able to maintain the compensation of the second vaccinations for Astrazeneca with the existing Biontech and Moderna doses,” said Interior Minister Michael Stübgen on Wednesday, according to dpa. That would already be tight. On a recommendation from Stiko, the health ministers had decided to switch to a preparation other than Astrazeneca for the second vaccination of under 60-year-olds.

Corona in Germany: Bremen reaches a vaccination rate of 20 percent – pioneer in Germany

Update from April 14th, 3:51 p.m.: Bremen was the first federal state to achieve a vaccination rate of 20 percent. A fifth of all Bremen residents have now been vaccinated against the corona virus at least once, the Bremen health authorities said. The quota corresponds to around 137,000 people who have received at least one vaccination.

Bremen had “inoculated significantly more than 90 percent of the vaccine delivered to us,” said Health Senator Claudia Bernhard (Linke). The quotas would be “maxed out”. This strategy will continue to be pursued. Your country will “continue not to be cautious about the vaccine”.

Germany-wide, the vaccination rate is 16.9, as can be seen from the data on the vaccination dashboard. At least 14 million people have already received a primary vaccination.

Corona: Students in North Rhine-Westphalia return to the classroom in an alternating model

Update from April 14th, 3:41 p.m.: The students in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) should alternately come back to the classrooms from Monday. This applies to all districts and independent cities in which the number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants is below 200 within a week, said School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) on Wednesday in Düsseldorf.

Due to the increasing number of corona infections, most of the students were in homeschooling immediately after the Easter holidays. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the 7-day incidence in North Rhine-Westphalia was 148.4.

Corona in Germany: EU will get 50 million Biontech vaccination doses by summer

Update from April 14th, 1:48 p.m.: Good news! The manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer want to deliver an additional 50 million doses of corona vaccine to Germany and the other EU countries by the end of June. This was announced by the EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday. The vaccination doses should be delivered between the end of April and the end of June. In the second quarter from April to June, a total of 250 million doses of vaccine would come from Biontech / Pfizer, said von der Leyen.

The delivery will be distributed to the 27 EU countries according to the population share, she added. For Germany this is 18.6 percent. The Federal Republic of Germany can therefore expect a good nine million cans from the additional delivery.

Third corona wave: University clinic postpones planned operations

Update from April 14, 11:47 a.m.: Covid-19 patients fill the intensive care units. 4,655 seriously corona patients (previous day: 4,688) currently have to be treated in an intensive care unit in Germany, of which 2,647 are artificially ventilated. This can be seen from the data in the DIVI intensive care register. The pressure on the intensive care units is growing, as can be seen from a graphic from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in the current management report from Tuesday evening.

The third corona wave hits the intensive care units in NRW with force. “More and more hospitals are reporting noticeable bottlenecks in the intensive care units. The fact that the first clinics in Cologne and Bonn have now reached the limits of their emergency capacities must wake us all up, ”said Jochen Brink, President of the Hospital Society Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ). Essen University Medicine has already reduced its predictable operations on the hip, knee or some cancer operations by a third in order to save intensive care beds for corona patients. However, Brink emphasizes that the clinics are prepared for emergencies. Any serious illness would be treated.

An intensive care doctor warns of a dramatic situation in Cologne (North Rhine-Westphalia). “It’s five past twelve,” said Michael Hallek, Director of Internal Medicine at Cologne University Hospital. in the ARD “Tagesthemen”.

RKI graphic shows the number of Covid-19 patients who have to be treated in an intensive care unit. © RKI graphics

Corona vaccination: clarity for a second vaccination according to Astrazeneca

Update from April 14th, 10.18 a.m.: More than two million people under the age of 60 have received a primary vaccination with Astrazeneca *. For the second vaccination, they should receive an mRNA vaccine * from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna. The federal and state health ministers have agreed on the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in a corresponding resolution. After several fatal cases of rare cerebral vein thrombosis, the Astrazeneca vaccine in Germany is only given to people over 60 years of age. The EU Commission is also relying on mRNA technology in the future. According to media reports, the contracts of Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson will not be extended.

Corona in Germany: Doctors are demanding more vaccine for their practices

Update from April 14th, 9.30 a.m .: The resident doctors criticize a disadvantage compared to vaccination centers in the corona vaccination campaign. “In the coming weeks, the practices will be allocated far fewer Biontech * doses than promised, because the vaccine obviously goes primarily to the vaccination centers,” said Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) New Osnabrück Newspaper. “The allocation for general practitioners has been cut in half. Therefore, there is growing concern among general practitioners that they will be less than more likely to be able to participate in the vaccination process in the coming weeks. “

Corona in Germany: vaccination campaign stalled, doctors warn

According to the information, doctors’ surgeries are receiving more doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine to compensate for Biontech cuts. “But it won’t work that way,” warned Gassen. “If the vaccination centers completely receive the comparatively unproblematic vaccine, but the practices receive the controversial one, which is not allowed to be injected especially for the under 60s, the vaccination campaign will come to a massive halt. That mustn’t happen! “

If Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) does not change his allocation strategy again, herd immunity will be a long way off, according to the KBV boss. The delivery reductions this week and the next gave rise to “fears of the worst”. The practices could vaccinate up to five million people per week. “Around 75,000 medical practices are available for this. If the practices get enough vaccine, we could have achieved herd immunity by June. “

Realistic numbers after Easter? RKI: Incidence increased to 153.2

Update from April 14, 6:27 a.m.: On this Wednesday morning, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 21,693 new corona infections for Germany within one day, as well as 342 further deaths with or with Covid-19. The nationwide 7-day incidence rose to 153.2 (previous day: 140.9).

A week ago, the RKI recorded almost 10,000 new infections and 298 deaths.

The assessment of the infection rate is still difficult due to the recent holidays and the Easter holidays. “We’ll probably have to wait until the end of this week to see realistic figures again,” said virologist Christian Drosten in the “Coronavirus Update” podcast (NDR info) said.

Our first report from April 13th: Berlin – The Corona emergency brake should come nationwide. The federal government decided on Tuesday (April 13th) to tighten the Infection Protection Act accordingly. The planned change, which has yet to be confirmed by the Bundestag, is met with resistance from some politicians. Criticism comes from the opposition in particular – for example because of the planned nationwide curfew from an incidence of 100.

Corona in Germany: Drosten calls for tougher measures and explains rapid test problem

While the restrictions seem to go too far for some, Christian Drosten does not find them tough enough. The virologist from the Berlin Charité called on Tuesday in the NDR podcast Coronavirus update additional measures. “I think that based on the situation that is now emerging in the hospitals, one has to react differently,” said Drosten – and that in the “very near future”.

According to Drosten, additional measures could mean compulsory tests at the workplace, which he sees as an “effective tool” in terms of fighting pandemics *. At the same time, however, the native Emslander reported that rapid antigen tests are apparently less effective than previously assumed. Because, in contrast to PCR tests *, the rapid tests “only work on day one after the onset of symptoms *, but you are already infectious for three days,” says Drosten. “Assuming that an infected person is usually contagious for eight days, that means: I use the antigen test to discover an infection on five out of eight days, and on three days I will miss it.”

In NRW is stirring “Resistance” to the corona self-tests, how msl24.de * reported.

Corona in Germany: Highest incidence among 20-24 year olds

In addition, the virologist explained that the current infection numbers are still not really meaningful because of the Easter delays and therefore cannot be compared with the data of the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute * reported 10,810 new infections within one day. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence as 141 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The situation is still most precarious in the federal states of Saxony (212) and Thuringia (235), and most relaxed in Schleswig-Holstein (71), the only federal state that ranks below the 100 mark.

Every Tuesday, the RKI also updates the incidence values ​​within different age groups. Striking: Most cases have long since ceased to occur in the older population (who are now vaccinated more and more frequently), but in the youth. The 20-24 year olds have the highest incidence nationwide – 210.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The incidence is lowest at 58.9 among the population group 80-84. If you take all people over 80, an average of 66 is more than half as much as the overall average. (as) *Merkur.de and msl24.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Paul Zinken