The number of new corona infections in Germany continues to increase. The nationwide 7-day incidence is now over 100. One federal state still wants to defuse the lockdown. All information in the news ticker.

Corona* Pandemic in Germany : There will be no signs of relaxation before Easter.

: There will be no signs of relaxation before Easter. The RKI * reports an increasing number of new infections with the corona virus.

Berlin is facing the “emergency brake” (see update from March 25th, 6.30 p.m.).

This News ticker on the corona pandemic in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from March 25th, 10:15 p.m.: Scientists determine a higher risk of death in people with coronavirus infections directly after surgery You are now pleading for new corona vaccination privileges * in Germany.

Update from March 25th, 9.45pm: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and the RKI speak in front of the capital’s press about the coronavirus pandemic in Germany – this Friday from 10 a.m. here in the live ticker.

Update from March 25th, 8.45pm: It is the next hammer report in the coronavirus pandemic: Germany is probably considering declaring all of France a high incidence area. This obviously means that the border to the largest neighboring country with around 67 million inhabitants is also in the area.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Corona emergency brake in Berlin?

Update from March 25th, 6.30 p.m .: Shortly before Easter, Berlin is facing tightening of the corona measures. On this Thursday, the capital with its around 3.67 million inhabitants was three days in a row above a 7-day incidence of 100, from which, according to federal and state resolutions, a so-called emergency brake applies. Relaxation in public life should then be reversed.

The value has now risen to 125.3 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The Senate of the metropolis on the Spree has to clarify what that means exactly for Berlin. According to Tagesspiegel, the committee should meet on Saturday.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Karl Lauterbach pleads for the lockdown to be tightened quickly

Update from March 25th, 6 p.m.: Germany is in the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic *. If Berlin scientists have their way, this will unfold its force until May – and last until July. Despite the corona vaccinations.

Update from March 25th, 4.30 p.m .: The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls for a quick tightening of the corona containment measures. “We have to get a stability in and we don’t get this stability without us now significantly tightening the lockdown,” he said on Thursday in the ARD “Mittagsmagazin”. “You have to be honest, I don’t see any other way than to work here with a curfew from 8 p.m., at least for a limited time for two weeks.”

Until then, tests should be expanded so that they can also be used regularly in companies, added the doctor. This must also be done in a mandatory manner.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Saarland wants to get out of lockdown

Update from March 25th, 3:30 p.m .: The latest resolutions of the Corona summit enable the federal states to go their own way. Saarland is starting a model project and Berlin wants to crack down on the issue of home office. Now Schleswig-Holstein is coming around the corner with tourist model projects in areas with low corona numbers. From April 19, the state wants to make this possible. “After a successful summer 2020, Schleswig-Holstein, as an innovative tourism region, is using specific model projects to show that holidays in pandemic times are possible in a responsible manner with requirements and intelligent concepts,” is written in the concept paper of the State Ministry of Economics, which the German press agencyr is present. Municipalities, counties, independent cities and regional tourism organizations can therefore apply for delimited projects by April 7th. If so, they could start on April 19th.

The prerequisite for this is: Less than 100 new infections with the coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants must have been reported in the relevant area within the past seven days. The offers should relate, among other things, to holiday apartments, hotels and restaurants. This also includes strict protection and hygiene concepts.

Corona: First federal state leaves the lockdown after Easter – “Want to break new ground”

Original report from March 25th: Berlin – The corona situation in Germany is unfortunately dynamic again. The look at the number of new infections is frightening. 22,657 new corona infections have been reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in the past 24 hours.

There are more than they have been in a long time. Since January 13th (then: 24,102 corona cases) the daily number of corona cases has actually decreased. Now the infection process is picking up speed again. 228 people died within one day. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 17,504 new infections and 227 new deaths.

Corona in Germany – no alternative to lockdown

Can the coronavirus still be slowed down? “The increase in the number of cases has accelerated since March 10, 2021,” said the RKI in its current status report on Wednesday evening.

“We cannot stop this increase unless with a new lockdown for the country,” said RKI boss Lothar Wieler on Wednesday in an online event at the German embassy in Washington. Other “tools” to contain the third wave are currently not available.

The RKI assumes that around 80 percent of the population would have to be immune to the virus in order to stop a new wave. “We won’t be sure until that is achieved,” said Wieler. Until the vaccination campaign has progressed that far, the known precautionary measures such as wearing masks and limiting contacts would have to be followed.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence well over 100

The 7-day incidence * across Germany is 113.3 (previous day: 108.3). Ten federal states have cracked the 100 value. Thuringia leads the way with a 7-day incidence of 220.1. Schleswig-Holstein has the lowest value of 59.8.

In the 412 cities and districts that the RKI lists in its Covid-19 dashboard, 384 are considered Corona hotspots. In 13 districts, the 7-day incidence is over 250, according to the RKI management report. The hotspot is currently the district of Greiz (Thuringia) with 491.8.

Saarland is planning to relax the corona rules after Easter

The Saarland – currently with a 7-day incidence of 66.1 – wants to get out of lockdown * despite all warnings. The country plans to relax after Easter. “We want to break new ground in fighting pandemics,” said Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU). Contact restrictions alone could not be the ideal solution. “After a year of the corona pandemic, we have to think of more than just closing and restricting,” said Hans. With the resolutions, the government wants to give the people a perspective “in order to be able to enjoy a little more quality of life again, especially in spring”.

From April 6th, more private and public life will be possible again, said Hans on Thursday in Saarbrücken. A new ordinance has been passed for this purpose.

Gastronomy, sport and culture are to be opened. Private meetings and events with a maximum of ten participants in the outdoor area should also be possible again. However: A stable 7-day incidence of less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants as well as daily negative corona tests are required for the relaxation.

Saarland Corona model region for Germany

Specifically, the decision provides for the opening of outdoor catering for the catering trade. Guests must book an appointment in advance, their contact details are recorded. A maximum of ten people can sit per table. They then have to show a negative corona test.

Contact sports such as soccer are made possible outdoors. Non-contact sports can be practiced indoors. Fitness studios are also allowed to open. A negative corona test is required for all sports. Theaters, cinemas and concert halls are allowed to open with contact tracking and a negative daily test. (ml with material from afp and dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

