Vaccination and testing are two important pillars in the fight against the corona pandemic in Germany. There are now reports of another security vulnerability. The news ticker.

The Corona * case numbers in Germany are still high. The Robert Koch Institute reports a 7-day incidence of 165.6 on Sunday.

A data leak has been discovered in software at Corona rapid test stations.

Berlin – A data leak has been discovered in the software of two Corona rapid test stations in Berlin. The vulnerability allowed unauthorized persons to access test results and other sensitive information such as addresses and dates of birth. Again Daily mirror reported that more than 6,000 rapid test data from those registered in Berlin were affected.

Special IT skills are loud Daily mirror was not necessary for this. The data leak did not only affect Berlin test stations. According to research by the newspaper, many other test stations, for example in Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Würzburg or Heidelberg, also used the apparently faulty software from the operator Innofabrik from Haßloch (Rhineland-Palatinate).

The security gap was fixed on Saturday “within a very short time”, said Innofabrik managing director Dennis Messer on Sunday dpa. He deeply regrets the mistake, “Data protection is a very high priority for us”.

Corona in Germany: data glitch with software in the test center

In the case of a random check of the Daily mirror In 13 test stations which, according to the newspaper’s initial research, use the Innofabrik software, it was also possible to call up third-party data on Saturday. According to the newspaper, there is a total of more than 45,000 appointment dates. Messer, on the other hand, is assuming a significantly lower value: “We still have to check the exact number,” he said.

The data leak is not an isolated incident. In April, thousands of people were affected by a security breach, such as Merkur.de* reported. Security experts from the IT collective “Zerforschung” reported the problem to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Eventus Media International closed the security gap in the affected test centers.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports almost 19,000 new infections – incidence at 165.6

In Germany, 18,773 new coronavirus infections and 120 further deaths were recorded within one day. According to the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI), the 7-day incidence * rose to 165.6 (previous day: 164.4). Experience has shown that the number of corona cases on Sunday is usually lower because, among other things, fewer tests are carried out. According to the RKI, there may be late registrations and corrections.

The 7-day incidence is an important value with regard to the “Federal Emergency Brake *”. Since Saturday, cities and districts have had to impose stricter corona measures if the value is over 100 for three days in a row.

The “Federal Emergency Brake” applies to most regions in Germany. The critical 7-day incidence of 100 exceeds at least three days in a row 337 of 412 regions (including the rural districts, urban districts and the Berlin districts), which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports. In total, 354 out of 421 districts already exceed a 7-day incidence of 100. (ml with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA