D.he health authorities in Germany reported 25,831 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 247 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from numbers from Friday morning, which the state of the RKI dashboards from 05.03 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

In its current situation report from Thursday evening, the RKI writes: “After a temporary decline in the number of cases over the Easter holidays, the strong increase in the number of cases continues.” They have risen particularly sharply in the younger age groups.

On Friday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 25,464 new infections and 296 new deaths within one day. According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 160.1 nationwide on Thursday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 160.1, four weeks ago it was 95.6.

Except for Schleswig-Holstein, which has a seven-day incidence of 76.4, no federal state comes below the critical mark of 100. Most of the federal states are between 100 and 200. Saxony (229.5) and Thuringia (256.0 ) lie above. According to the current status, an emergency brake would come into force if the seven-day incidence in a district is over 100 for three consecutive days. This will be debated in the Bundestag on Friday.

The RKI has counted 3,099273 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,752,000. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 79,628.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.18 (previous day: 1.11) according to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 118 more people. “The 7-day R-value is above 1. This still means a significant increase in the number of cases,” said the management report. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

The situation in the intensive care units is currently particularly delicate. Most recently, the number of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care stagnated at around 4679. However, this is not yet a sign of a trend reversal, according to the Divi. Smaller ‘ups’ and ‘downs’ of the curve are occasionally possible, but intensive care physicians continue to expect a sharp rise in the curve. Read a current report here.