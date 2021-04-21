D.he health authorities in Germany reported 24,884 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Wednesday morningthat reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:10 am. The number of new infections reported could include late reports from North Rhine-Westphalia from the previous day. A large number of reports from the NRW health authorities had not previously been transmitted in full on Monday evening and Tuesday due to technical difficulties.

According to the RKI, 331 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. On Wednesday a week ago, the RKI reported 21,693 new corona infections within one day. In addition, 342 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the RKI reported 4966 COVID-19 cases in intensive care. In the period from Monday to Tuesday, 528 patients were newly admitted to intensive care units. These figures were not yet available for Wednesday in the morning.

RKI rates the risk as very high

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 160.1 nationwide on Tuesday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 162.4. According to the RKI, the seven-day incidence of the past few days cannot yet be used to estimate whether the rising trend of the past week will continue.

The RKI has counted 3,188,192 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2,824,100. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 80,634.

In its latest management report on Tuesday, the RKI assessed the overall health risk in Germany as very high due to the persistently high number of cases and the current accelerated increase in incidence. The high nationwide case numbers are caused by mostly diffuse events with numerous accumulations, especially in households, in the professional environment as well as in daycare centers and after-school facilities.

The seven-day incidence would be significantly higher in Bavaria and Saxony-Anhalt and very significantly higher than the total incidence in Saxony and Thuringia. The nationwide seven-day R-value was 95 according to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening (previous day: 1.06). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 95 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

In the meantime, experts bring the number of new intensive care units admissions within seven days into play as a guide to assess the situation in the pandemic. The incidence, i.e. the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, already does not correlate well with the situation, confirmed the epidemiologist Gérard Krause on Tuesday in a video link of the Science Media Center (SMC). The value can both overestimate and underestimate risks.