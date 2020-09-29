The number of corona cases is increasing – also in Germany. A city in North Rhine-Westphalia exceeds the 7-day incidence value of 100. After a small family celebration, thousands have to be quarantined in Bielefeld.

The New corona infections are also increasing in Germany.

are also increasing in Germany. In Hamm, the 7-day incidence value rose to 112.2. In Bielefeld almost 2,800 people are in quarantine.

almost 2,800 people are in quarantine. Merkel, however, expressed concern about the situation in Germany.

Update from September 28th, 9:10 p.m.: The city Gelsenkirchen (NRW) broke up a private party for the first time at the weekend due to violations of the stricter corona rules. 100 people celebrated in a restaurant, while only parties with 50 participants are currently allowed, the city announced on Monday. On top of that, the applicable hygiene rules were not observed. The landlord of the restaurant as well as the organizer of the unannounced private celebration await an administrative offense and a fine. Neighbors of the gas station had complained about loud music and notified the public order office. The police sent the guests home and sealed the doors of the restaurant. The keys were also secured.

Corona hotspots in Germany – RKI publishes list with top 15

Update from September 28, 7:12 p.m.: The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) has in its current Covid-19 management report a List the top 15 counties with a 7-day incidence released. Exceed 4 circles the critical value of 50. The state is noticeably frequent in the list Berlin represented by different city districts. In Berlin itself, the 7-day incidence is 28.1. That is the greatest value. Hamburg follows with a value of 22.5, then North Rhine-Westphalia with 18.1 (data as of September 28, 12 a.m.).

In Berlin center it is a “diffuse event” according to the RKI. Young travelers from all over the world (international) and partying get infected on the way or at parties in Berlin Mitte and then spread the infections in their households and families. The development is similar in the other Berlin districts. A video now shows how young people celebrate an illegal underground party in Berlin. In Hamm (NRW), on the other hand, the corona outbreak can be traced back to a wedding. In Bielefeld (North Rhine-Westphalia) at least 38 people were infected with Corona at a birthday party. The celebration was quite small, but the guests apparently dealt with the Corona issue casually.

RKI list of the top 15 districts with a 7-day incidence *

The RKI points out that in federal states with comparatively low populations, even small increases in the number of cases can lead to a significant increase in the 7-day incidence.

circle 7 day incidence Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) 112.2 Remscheid (North Rhine-Westphalia) 72.1 Dingolfing-Landau (Bavaria) 60.3 Berlin center 55.0 Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 45.7 Rhön-Grabfeld (Bavaria) 38.9 Gelsenkirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia) 37.6 Munich Bavaria) 37.6 Gross-Gerau (Hesse) 37.2 Cologne (North Rhine-Westphalia) 34.0 Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg 33.9 Berlin Neukölln 33.9 Berlin Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf 33.7 Wundsiedel i.Fichtelgebirge 32.8 Offenbach (Hesse) 31.8

* (Data as of September 28, 12 midnight)

Coronavirus in Germany: RKI case numbers

285,332 corona cases have been officially registered in Germany since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the RKI.

have been officially registered in Germany since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the RKI. The Number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is included according to RKI information 9460 .

in connection with a corona infection is included according to RKI information . According to RKI estimates, around 252,500 people had survived an infection by Monday morning.

Update from September 28, 4:50 p.m.: The city of Bielefeld issues a statement on the corona crisis. There was chaos at some drive-in test stations that Monday (see update from September 28th, 2.30 p.m.). The traffic jammed and some people had to wait a long time for a corona test. “I expressly apologize,” said the head of the crisis team Ingo Nürnberger at a press conference. It was a communication error. From Tuesday, tests on four test roads are to be more organized.

Corona in Bielefeld: After a family celebration, over 1500 people in quarantine

Update from September 28, 2020, 3:26 p.m .: After the Corona situation in Hamm seems to be increasing, the number of new infections is also increasing in Bielefeld continue on. As a result of a Family celebration are now around there 1700 people in quarantine. Among them are 1100 alone Students and teachersas a city spokesman said on Monday. According to estimates by the State Center Health NRW, there were 130 infected people in Bielefeld on Monday. According to the RKI, 16.8 people per 100,000 inhabitants have been infected with the virus in the past seven days.

Corona cases in Hamm (NRW): Almost 2,800 people in quarantine

Update from September 28, 2020, 3:17 p.m .: After a major wedding in early September, the North Rhine-Westphalian city is fighting Hamm continues with the increase in New corona infections. A total of 37 new corona cases were registered from Sunday noon to Monday noon. 229 people are acutely infected. In the past seven days (Tuesday through Monday), the city recorded 170 new infections. Based on the figures from the previous day, the Robert Koch Institute had one on Monday morning Seven-day incidence of 112.2 reported.

According to the city, 17 people were in the hospital, one of them in the intensive care unit. Nearly 2800 people were in quarantine. Twelve schools and two daycare centers are affected by the corona outbreak. “There are around 170 Corona infections in Hamm in connection with the wedding, “said a city spokesman. More than 300 wedding guests from Hamm have already been identified, quarantined and tested. In total there are more than 300 Wedding guests from Hamm been identified. How many people were there at the celebrations is still not known.

Corona virus in Germany: More than 1200 people in Bielefeld in quarantine after a private party

Update from September 28, 2020, 2.30 p.m.: Of the Corona outbreak in Bielefeld in North Rhine-Westphalia has further effects. After around 900 people originally settled in quarantine had to go, there are now more than 1200 people in quarantine, as the city asked “Bild” newspaper should have communicated. Most of the people are students and teachers. A total of ten schools are affected by the corona outbreak.

Since Monday morning, these people have had to go to a test center for the Coronavirus get tested. There is therefore traffic chaos around the test center, as is the official Twitter account of City of Bielefeld can be found. Here it was clearly indicated that Test center can no longer start. “The test center is overcrowded and the traffic is already backing up to Herfordstrasse and Eckendorfer Strasse,” was informed via Twitter.

Do not drive again – Please do not drive to the Corona test station on the former Kahmann and Ellerbrock site on Feldstrasse today. The test center is overrun and the traffic is already backing up except for the … https://t.co/hwDLSGwNs5 pic.twitter.com/0TFuKnIY2V – City of Bielefeld (@stadtbielefeld) September 28, 2020

Our first report from September 28th: ​​Corona hotspot in Germany: Numbers continue to increase significantly – district exceeds extreme mark

Hamm – The number of new infections with the coronavirus * is increasing rapidly across Europe. While the situation in France continues to worsen and the country is sliding more and more into a second corona wave *, he said Chancellor Merkel with concerned words about the number of cases in Germany.

Most recently, more than 900 people had to be quarantined in Bielefeld after a private party. Numerous students and teachers from a total of ten schools are affected. As the city of Bielefeld announced in an official announcement, the total number of known corona infections associated with the private celebration is 36. Meanwhile, the seven-day incidence rose in one city North Rhine-Westphalia over a value of 100.

Coronavirus in Germany: Current figures – city in North Rhine-Westphalia exceeds worrying mark

As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informed on Monday, the number of people officially infected with the coronavirus * in Germany is 285,332, which corresponds to an increase of 1192 on the previous day. It was only on Saturday (September 26) that the highest value since April was reached with 2507 new corona infections *.

The reproduction number *, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the situation report on Sunday at 1.17 (previous day: 1.08). Of the Seven-day R-value, which relates to a longer period of time and is less subject to daily fluctuations, corresponded to a value of 1.02 on Sunday (previous day: 1.17). From Sunday noon to Monday noon, 37 new cases of infection were registered.

Coronavirus: seven-day incidence value in Hamm well over 100

However, in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Hamm the seven-day incidence value continued to rise enormously. After a wedding, Hamm had become one Corona hotspot developed. After the value had already been 99.9 before the weekend, it rose on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute 112.2. The seven-day incidence * shows that Number of new infections for the last seven days. A value of 50 is considered a critical mark.

Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann (CDU), Lord Mayor of Hamm, expressed anger in a video message about the wedding celebration, which got everything rolling just under three weeks ago. “We will go to recourse here with all legal options we have,” he said on Monday.

Coronavirus in Germany: Merkel warns of more than 19,000 infections a day

Due to the increasing number of corona cases in Germany, has also Chancellor Angela Merkel very concerned voiced. According to information from Merkel “Bild” newspaper have warned of more than 19,000 infections a day. According to the newspaper, Merkel said in the CDU presidium: “If the trend continues like this, we will have 19,200 infections a day. It’s like in the other countries. ”Another source confirmed this statement FOCUS Online.

Local sources of infection would have to be approached very clearly, otherwise you would have numbers at Christmas like in France, as Merkel also said on Monday, according to information from the German Press Agency from participants in a video conference of the CDU presidium said.

On Tuesday, the Chancellor wants to hold a video switching conference with the Prime Minister advise on suitable measures against the increasing number of infections. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder had recently called for a nationwide “Corona traffic light”. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network (mbr)

List of rubric lists: © Sven Hoppe / dpa