D.he health authorities in Germany reported 21,953 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the RKI figures from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:01 a.m. For comparison: on Thursday a week ago, the value was 24,736.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 129.1 nationwide on Thursday morning. On Wednesday it was 132.8, in the previous week it was 154.9. The seven-day incidences in the following federal states are currently higher than the national total incidence: Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony and Thuringia. Thuringia in particular is well above the nationwide figure.

Over 84,000 dead since the beginning of the pandemic

According to the RKI, 250 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Exactly a week ago there were 264 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,473,503 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,107300. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 84,126.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.83 (previous day: 0.82) according to the RKI management report from Wednesday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 83 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.