The corona incidence has been falling for weeks. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a single-digit value on Monday (June 28). But concerns about the Delta variant are growing. The news ticker.

The corona pandemic * in Germany is flattening out further. According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence drops to 5.6.

Because of the Delta variant *, Lauterbach is asking the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) to reconsider the recommendation for corona vaccinations for children.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) reports 219 new corona infections (previous day: 538 new corona infections) and eight more deaths. The 7-day incidence * nationwide is 5.6, as can be seen from the RKI data on Monday morning (previous day: 5.7; previous week: 8.6).

Corona in Germany: First federal state again with an incidence of 10

Hamburg currently has a 7-day incidence of 10. According to the RKI, 35 new corona cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. All other federal states are below the 10 limit.

According to the current RKI situation report from Sunday evening, the 7-day R-value * is 0.82 (previous day: also 0.82). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona in Germany: The number of corona cases according to the RKI (as of June 28, 2021)

3,726,929 people in Germany have been shown to have been infected with Corona since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the RKI, 90,762 people have died of or with Corona so far.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,620,800.

Lauterbach Stiko should reconsider recommendation for corona vaccination for children

The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach has asked the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) to reconsider its restricted recommendation for corona vaccinations for children.

“In Great Britain there are already many children with Covid in the clinic. The Standing Vaccination Commission argues that Covid is harmless to children. In my opinion, this does not apply to the Delta variant *, ”said Lauterbach Rheinische Post.

The Stiko recommends the corona vaccination for children and adolescents from the age of twelve only with certain pre-existing conditions, such as obesity, diabetes and chronic lung diseases. However, all children and adolescents from the age of twelve can be vaccinated against corona after consulting a doctor.

“The information from Stiko always refers to old variants,” said Lauterbach. Infecting children with the Delta variant * is too risky. Continuing alternating classes is not a solution either.

Children and adolescents generally develop less severe forms of Covid-19 than older people. But they can also become infected and pass the virus on. Their immunization thus helps contain the pandemic. (ml with material from AFP)