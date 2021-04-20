The Robert Koch Institute registered 9609 new corona infections and 297 deaths within one day. The number of cases then falls, the number of victims remains about the same. The nationwide incidence fell from 165.3 to 162.4.

Intensive care physicians care for patients on the Covid-19 ward, an area of ​​the operative intensive care unit at the Leipzig University Hospital. Image: dpa

D.he health authorities in Germany reported 9609 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 297 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is evident from the RKI figures from Tuesday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:09 a.m. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

On Tuesday a week ago, the RKI reported 10,810 new corona infections within one day. In addition, 294 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 162.4 nationwide on Tuesday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 165.3.

The RKI has counted 3,163308 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2.803600. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 80,303.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.06 (previous day: 1.16) according to the RKI management report from Monday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 106 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.