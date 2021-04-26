ofMartina Lippl shut down

When it comes to the number of corona cases, things continue to look pretty bleak. The 7-day incidence in Germany is nationwide for the first time over 169. The news ticker.

There is no positive trend in the Corona * case numbers in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute reports a 7-day incidence of over 169.

Members of the highest constitutional organs can be vaccinated from May 3 (update from April 25, 4:33 p.m.).

Update from April 26th, 7.13am: The vaccination summit is on this Monday. The federal and state governments advise on the status of corona vaccinations. Above all, it is about the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that the vaccination sequence would be abolished “in June”. Medical representatives request this at an earlier point in time.

RKI: 7-day incidence continues to rise

Update from April 26, 6:12 a.m.: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 11,907 new corona infections and further deaths within one day on Monday morning. For comparison: Last Monday, the RKI reported 11,437 new corona infections and 92 deaths. The 7-day incidence increased to 169.3 (previous day: 165.6).

Corona in Germany: Who can be vaccinated from May 3rd

Update from April 25, 4:33 p.m .: From May 3, all members of the Federal Government, the Bundestag, the Federal Council and the Federal Constitutional Court will be free to be vaccinated against Corona. That comes from a report by the Ministry of Health on Sunday. You can either get vaccinated in a vaccination center operated by the Bundeswehr or through a parliamentary doctor. The members of the various constitutional organs belong to priority group 3.

The report also says: “The federal states are free to do the same for the members of their constitutional organs from May 3rd.” According to the Federal Ministry of Health, more than 65,000 doctors are now participating in the vaccination campaign. In the 17th calendar week (from April 26th), more than two million doses are to be administered in doctors’ offices for the first time, and more than three million doses the following week.

Corona: World doctors boss Montgomery calls for protective measures for India

Update from April 25th, 3:01 p.m.: As of Monday, India will be considered a virus variant area in Germany. Because of the corona mutation B.1.617, a general entry ban into Germany then applies. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), B.1.617 has so far only been detected in 21 cases in Germany (as of April 21). The Indian variant is still under observation. In addition to other corona mutations, the Indian corona variant hardly occurs in this country. B.1.617 is suspected of outsmarting the immune system. There is also evidence that the variant is more contagious than the wild type due to its changes.

Global medical boss Frank Ulrich Montgomery has called for comprehensive protective measures in view of the new virus mutation in India. The Indian mutant is apparently “more contagious and worse in the course of the disease” than previously known virus variants, he said Rheinische Post. “Therefore, all measures to restrict contact with potentially infected people are justified.”

Corona in Germany: Another data breach in corona rapid tests – addresses and dates of birth accessible

First report from April 25, 2021

Berlin – A data leak has been discovered in the software of two Corona rapid test stations in Berlin. The vulnerability allowed unauthorized persons to access test results and other sensitive information such as addresses and dates of birth. Again Daily mirror reported that more than 6,000 rapid test data from those registered in Berlin were affected.

Special IT skills are loud Daily mirror was not necessary for this. The data leak did not only affect Berlin test stations. According to research by the newspaper, many other test stations, for example in Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Würzburg or Heidelberg, also used the apparently faulty software from the operator Innofabrik from Haßloch (Rhineland-Palatinate).

The security gap was fixed on Saturday “within a very short time”, said Innofabrik managing director Dennis Messer on Sunday dpa. He deeply regrets the mistake, “Data protection is a very high priority for us”.

Corona in Germany: data glitch with software in the test center

In the case of a random check of the Daily mirror In 13 test stations which, according to the newspaper’s initial research, use the Innofabrik software, it was also possible to call up third-party data on Saturday. According to the newspaper, there is a total of more than 45,000 appointment dates. Messer, on the other hand, is assuming a significantly lower value: “We still have to check the exact number,” he said.

The data leak is not an isolated incident. In April, thousands of people were affected by a security breach, such as Merkur.de* reported. Security experts from the IT collective “Zerforschung” reported the problem to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Eventus Media International closed the security gap in the affected test centers.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports almost 19,000 new infections – incidence at 165.6

In Germany, 18,773 new coronavirus infections and 120 further deaths were recorded within one day. According to the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI), the 7-day incidence * rose to 165.6 (previous day: 164.4). Experience has shown that the number of corona cases on Sunday is usually lower because, among other things, fewer tests are carried out. According to the RKI, there may be late registrations and corrections.

The 7-day incidence is an important value with regard to the “Federal Emergency Brake *”. Since Saturday, cities and districts have had to impose stricter corona measures if the value is over 100 for three days in a row.

The “Federal Emergency Brake” applies to most regions in Germany. The critical 7-day incidence of 100 exceeds at least three days in a row 337 of 412 regions (including the rural districts, urban districts and the Berlin districts), which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports. In total, 354 out of 421 districts already exceed a 7-day incidence of 100. (ml with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA