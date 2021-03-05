Dozens of employees tested positive for the corona virus in a slaughterhouse. Meanwhile, the number of cases that can be traced back to the British mutation B.1.1.7 is increasing. All information about the corona situation in Germany in the news ticker.

Another corona outbreak occurred in a meat and slaughterhouse.

In an Edeka meat factory in Baden-Württemberg, 69 people tested positive for Covid-19 *.

One case was due to the British virus mutation B.1.1.7 * – which is now spreading more and more.

Update from March 5th, 6:30 a.m .: Could a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic be imminent in Germany soon? After the federal and state governments announced some opening measures on Wednesday, many experts will be observing the infection numbers published daily even more critically than before. Many of them expect a drastic increase in the number of infections soon. As in previous days, the Robert Koch Institute reported higher numbers for Friday than a week ago.

The health authorities in Germany reported 10 580 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. In addition, 264 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Friday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9997 new infections and 394 new deaths within one day. The seven-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days, was 65.4 nationwide on Friday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (64.7).

According to the RKI management report on Thursday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.99 (previous day 0.93). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 99 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

First report from March 4th: Rheinstetten – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic *, meat and slaughterhouses have developed into a major source of infection. There have been repeated outbreaks in relevant companies, such as the Tönnies works in the Gütersloh district. Now the list is one case longer.

Corona in Germany: Virus outbreak in Edeka meat plant – 69 people infected

Dozens of employees have been infected with the corona virus in an Edeka Südwest meat factory in Rheinstetten. A spokesman for the Karlsruhe district office reported on Thursday of 69 people who tested positive and 140 contact persons who had to remain in quarantine. Around 1200 employees work in the company.

Because the infection process is not diffuse and the contacts can be easily tracked, the outbreak initially has no consequences such as any exit restrictions. A spokesman for Edeka Südwest said: “We have to assume that the source of infection is in the private sphere.”

Corona in Germany: There is also a case at Edeka-Fleischwerk – mutation is spreading

Overall, one case can be traced back to the British virus mutation B.1.1.7 *, which can generally be regarded as positive. The Robert Koch Institute * reported on Wednesday (March 3) that 46 percent of positive corona tests * across Germany are now based on the British variant.

The mutation is spreading more and more in this country. A good month ago, the RKI put their share at just six percent, two weeks ago it was 22 percent. According to initial scientific findings, the new variant is not more deadly but far more contagious.

Corona in Germany: “Without mutations, our incidences would only be about half as high”

If it didn’t exist, Germany would have already achieved its incidence target of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Politicians have set this value for extensive easing. According to the current RKI situation report from Thursday (March 4), the Federal Republic has an incidence of 65.

The statistician Christian Hesse from the University of Stuttgart explains in relation to this bild.de: “Without this advance (the mutations, d. Red.) our incidences would actually only be about half as high. The downward trend that we have had since mid-January first bottomed out in the second half of February and has now turned into an upward trend. “

Corona in Germany: Foster child Thuringia – incidence of 128

The virus is currently most rampant in Thuringia (incidence of 128), the only federal state with a three-digit incidence. Saxony-Anhalt (85) and Bremen (76) also have comparatively high incidence values. The situation is most relaxed in Rhineland-Palatinate (49) and Schleswig-Holstein (49), which are the only federal states below the 50s incidence.

In the meantime, it is interesting that the incidence value continues to decline in the elderly population. In the population group over 80 it is now 57 and among the 60-79 year olds even only 45. According to the current infection rate, 117,300 people are currently actively infected with the corona virus, and Germany has had around 2.7 million corona cases since the outbreak of the pandemic . (as with dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

