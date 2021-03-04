Dozens of employees tested positive for the corona virus in a slaughterhouse. Meanwhile, the number of cases that can be traced back to the British mutation B.1.1.7 is increasing. All information about the corona situation in Germany in the news ticker.

Another corona outbreak occurred in a meat and slaughterhouse.

In an Edeka meat factory in Baden-Württemberg, 69 people tested positive for Covid-19 *.

One case was due to the British virus mutation B.1.1.7 * – which is now spreading more and more.

Rheinstetten – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic *, meat and slaughterhouses have developed into a major source of infection. There have been repeated outbreaks in relevant companies, such as the Tönnies works in the Gütersloh district. Now the list is one case longer.

Corona in Germany: Virus outbreak in Edeka meat plant – 69 people infected

Dozens of employees have been infected with the corona virus in an Edeka Südwest meat factory in Rheinstetten. A spokesman for the Karlsruhe district office reported on Thursday of 69 people who tested positive and 140 contact persons who had to remain in quarantine. Around 1200 employees work in the company.

Because the infection process is not diffuse and the contacts can be easily tracked, the outbreak initially has no consequences such as any exit restrictions. A spokesman for Edeka Südwest said: “We have to assume that the source of infection is in the private sphere.”

Corona in Germany: There is also a case at Edeka-Fleischwerk – mutation is spreading

Overall, one case can be traced back to the British virus mutation B.1.17 *, which can generally be viewed as positive. The Robert Koch Institute * reported on Wednesday (March 3) that 46 percent of positive corona tests * across Germany are now based on the British variant.

The mutation is spreading more and more in this country. A good month ago, the RKI put their share at just six percent, two weeks ago it was 22 percent. According to initial scientific findings, the new variant is not more deadly but far more contagious.

PCR test: laboratory bags with samples from patients being tested for Sars-Cov2. (Symbol image) © B.Niehaus / imago-images

Corona in Germany: Corona in Germany: “Without mutations, our incidences would only be about half as high”

If they did not exist, Germany would have already achieved its incidence target of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Politicians have set this value for extensive easing. According to the current RKI situation report from Thursday (March 4), the Federal Republic has an incidence of 65.

The statistician Christian Hesse from the University of Stuttgart explains in relation to this bild.de: “Without this advance (the mutations, d. Red.) our incidences would actually only be about half as high. The downward trend that we have had since mid-January first bottomed out in the second half of February and has now turned into an upward trend. “

Corona in Germany: Foster child Thuringia – incidence of 128

The virus is currently most rampant in Thuringia (incidence of 128), the only federal state with a three-digit incidence. Saxony-Anhalt (85) and Bremen (76) also have comparatively high incidence values. The situation is most relaxed in Rhineland-Palatinate (49) and Schleswig-Holstein (49), which are the only federal states below the 50s incidence.

Meanwhile, it is interesting that the incidence values ​​continue to decline in the elderly population. In the population group over 80 it is now 57 and among the 60-79 year olds even only 45. According to the current infection rate, 117,300 people are currently actively infected with the corona virus, and Germany has had around 2.7 million corona cases since the outbreak of the pandemic . (as with dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA