D.he health authorities in Germany reported 6313 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:25 a.m.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 12,298 infections. The RKI stated the seven-day incidence on Thursday morning as 41 nationwide. The day before it was 46.8, in the previous week it was 68. Fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays such as Whit Monday, which means that fewer samples are taken and there are fewer laboratory tests. Therefore, fewer new infections are reported.

According to the information, 269 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 237 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,662,490 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,450,400. The number of people who died with or with the participation of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 87,995.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.71 according to the RKI situation report on Wednesday evening, the day before it was 0.78. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 78 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.