D.he health authorities in Germany reported 6,125 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the figures from Tuesday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:20 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 7534 new infections.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 115.4 nationwide on Tuesday morning. The day before it was 119.1, in the previous week it was 141.4.

According to the information, 283 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 315 dead.

According to the RKI, a total of 35,079,739 vaccinations have been administered since December 26, 2020. In total, 32.8 percent of the population received at least one of the two necessary vaccinations against COVID-19 (vaccines from AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Moderna). 9.4 percent have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (second dose with a vaccine from AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Moderna or one dose with the vaccine from Janssen or a single dose for those recovering from COVID-19).

Number of dead exceeds 85,000

The RKI has counted a total of 3,533,376 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,196,900. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 85,112.

According to the RKI management report from Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.88 (previous day: 0.90). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 88 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.