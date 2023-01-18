Home page World

The Robert Koch Institute publishes the current figures in the corona pandemic. The development on Wednesday (January 18) at a glance.

Frankfurt/Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) put the nationwide seven-day incidence on Wednesday morning at 80.1. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 3:09 a.m. The day before, the value of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 87.9 (previous week: 131.3; previous month: 241.6).

However, this information provides only a very incomplete picture the number of infections. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – mainly because not all infected people have a PCR test done. But only positive PCR tests count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations and transmission problems can lead to the distortion of individual daily values.

New corona infections in Germany have fallen

The health authorities in Germany reported to the RKI within a day 15,450 new corona infections (previous week: 22,119) and 188 deaths (previous week: 269). Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations and transmission problems. The number of registered new infections and deaths generally fluctuates significantly from weekday to weekday, since many federal states do not transmit them to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

The RKI has counted 37,637,807 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, since many infections are not detected or infections are no longer reported.

Current corona case numbers for Germany at a glance

Day new infections deaths incidence Wednesday (January 18( 15,450 188 80.1 Tuesday (January 17) 17,222 190 87.9 Monday (January 16) 98.4 Sunday (January 15) 100.4 Saturday (January 14) 10,609 150 104.1 Friday (January 13) 12,956 200 111 Thursday (January 12) 19,379 181 121.1 Wednesday (January 11) 22.119 269 131.3 Tuesday (January 10) 30,533 287 145 Monday (January 9) 156.1 source Robert Koch Institute: COVID-19 dashboard Information provided without guarantee

Note: Since the beginning of June 2022, the RKI has no longer reported Germany-wide numbers on new infections and deaths at the beginning of the week. The reason for this is that only a few health authorities transmit data at the weekend. Even after public holidays, the figures are not very meaningful.

The RKI puts the total number of corona infections in Germany at more than 37 million. (Iconic image) © Marijan Murat/dpa

The values ​​must be taken into account that individual federal states do not report data on every day of the week. The health authorities are not legally obliged to transmit the data on weekends. Because there are no direct consequences at state or federal level, fewer and fewer health authorities and federal states are transmitting the data on Saturdays and Sundays. There may also be delays on public holidays.

